770 tonnes of stone arrive through Akhaura land port

After the closure of import for a month and a half, the Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria has been reactivated by importing stone from India, for the first time through the port.

On Sunday evening, 770 tonnes of stone arrived at the port in 21 trucks. The imported stone will be used for the construction of the four-lane highway from Ashuganj river port in Brahmanbaria to Akhaura land port.

Indian contractor Afcons Infrastructure Limited imported the stone at $13 per tonne. Khalifa Enterprises, the C&F agent of the land port, is handling customs clearing of imported stone.

LC has been opened by Afcons Infrastructure Limited to import 2,700 tonnes of stone. The rest of the stones will arrive at the port in the next few days. The import duty of the stones is about 69%, said Mozammel Haque, a representative of Khalifa Enterprise.

Traders said large quantities of stone were once exported through the export-oriented port. However, due to the development of road and rail connectivity between Tripura and other states in India in the last few years, traders there now collect stones locally. As a result, stone exports to India through Akhaura land port have decreased.