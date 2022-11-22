72 companies awarded National Export Trophy

Seventy-two companies have been awarded the National Export Trophy for their performance in the country's export earnings in the fiscal year 2018-19.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Tuesday (22 November) handed over the awards as the chief guest at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal, Dhaka.

The Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) jointly organised the award distribution ceremony.

Rifat Garments Ltd (Ha-meem Group) has been awarded "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Exports Trophy" as the best exporter for the FY.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, "We have to implement Bangabandhu's dream by achieving the country's economic liberation. Last year, we set a precedent by exporting $61 billion. We have to continue our efforts for economic development by increasing exports."

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of commerce, chaired the event while Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) president Md Jasim Uddin spoke as the special guest.

EPB vice-chairman AHM Ahsan gave the welcome address. Various participants, including parliament members, dignitaries, business leaders, and high civil and military officials were present at the function.

The award recipients are listed below:

Rifat Garments Ltd received the gold medal in ready-made garment (woven) sector while AKM Knit Wear Limited and Ananta Apparels Limited Apparels Ltd have respectively been awarded with silver and bronze medals.

Besides, GMS Composite Knitting Industries secured the gold medal in Knitwear while Square Fashions Limited and 4H Fashions Limited received silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the yarn sector, Badsha Textile Limited received gold medal, Kamal Yarn Limited silver medal and Nice Cotton Limited received bronze medals.

Envoy Textile, world's first LEED platinum-certified denim textile, received the gold medal in the textile fabrics sector. Besides, Akij Textile Mills Limited secured the silver medal, and Nice Denims Mills Limited secured the bronze medal.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited and ACS Textile (Bangladesh) Limited received gold medal in the home and specialized textile products sector.

Noman Group has won 4 medals, of which 2 are gold and 2 bronze.

Noman Terry Towel Mills Limited won the gold medal in the Teri Towel sector.

In the frozen food sector, the gold, silver and bronze medal winners are Jalalabad Frozen Foods Ltd, Apex Foods Ltd, and MU Sea Food Ltd respectively.

International Jute Traders won the gold medal in the raw jute product sector.

Akij Jute Mills Ltd won the gold medal in jute products, the Karim Jute Spinners Ltd won the silver medal, and Wahab Jute Mills Limited won the bronze medal.

Apex Tannery is the gold medalist, and S A F Industries Limited the silver medalist in the crust or finished leather products sector. In the leather goods sector, Picard Bangladesh Limited secured the gold medal, ABC Footwear Industries Limited awarded the silver medal and BBJ Leather Goods Limited received the bronze medal.

In the footwear (all) sector, Bay-Footwear Limited won the gold medal, Royal Footwear Ltd won the silver medal and FB Footwear Limited won the bronze medal.

In the agricultural products (excluding tobacco) category, Mansur General Trading Limited won the gold medal, and Indigo Corporation won the silver medal.

Pran RFL Group has won a total of 6 medals – of which, 3 from agro-processing, 2 plastic and 1 from light engineering categories.

Pran Dairy Limited won the gold medal in agro-processed products (except tobacco), Pran Agro Limited awarded the silver medal and Pran Foods Limited secured the bronze medal.

Rajdhani Enterprise won gold medal and Alin Foods Trade won silver medal in flower foliage category.

In the handicraft sector, Karupanya Rangpur Limited awarded gold medal, BD Creation won silver medal and Classical Handmade Product BD won bronze medal.

Bengal Plastics Limited Unit-3 awarded gold medal in the plastic products sector, Durable Plastic Ltd won silver medal and Bongo Plastic International Ltd received bronze medal.

Shinepukur Ceramics Limited won the gold medal, Artisan Ceramics Limited won the silver medal, and Paragon Ceramic Industries Ltd awarded bronze in the ceramic category.

Uniglory Cycle Component Limited won the gold medal in the light engineering sector, Uniglory Cycle Industries Ltd won the silver medal, and Rangpur Metal Industries Limited Unit-2 won the bronze medal.

Energypack Engineering Limited won the gold medal in the electric and electronics products sector, Confidence Steel Ltd won the silver medal, and Rahim Afroz Battery Ltd won bronze.

In the other industrial products category, Tasnim Chemicals Complex Ltd won gold medal, Marine Safety Systems won silver medal and Mumanu Polyester Industries Ltd won bronze medal.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited awarded the gold medal, Square Pharmaceuticals Limited received the silver medal, and Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd won the bronze medal medal in the pharmaceutical product category.

Service Engine Ltd has won the gold medal in the computer software category.

Universal Jeans Limited and Pacific Jeans Limited won gold and silver medals respectively in the garment sector under EPZ (knit and oven) with 100% ownership of Bangladesh ('C' category).

Pacific Jeans Limited has won the gold medal a total of 11 times, of which the company secured the award for 8 consecutive years.

Fardin Accessories Ltd won gold medals and RM Interlining Ltd won silver medals in other products and services under the garment sector under EPZ (knit and oven) with 100% ownership of Bangladesh ('C' category).

In the packaging and accessories products category, M&U Packaging Ltd won the gold medal, Montrims Ltd won the silver medal and Uniglory Paper and Packaging Ltd won the bronze medal.

Orchid Trading Corporation won the gold medal in the other primary products category, Eco Fresh International won the silver medal and The Consolidated Tea & Lands Company Bangladesh Ltd won the bronze medal.

Mir Telecom Limited is the only gold medalist in the other services sector.

Square Textiles Ltd won the gold medal in the reserved sector (products and services) for women entrepreneurs or exporters, Al-Salam Fabrics Pvt Ltd won the silver medal.

Last year, sixty-six companies have been awarded the National Export Trophy for their outstanding performance in the country's export earnings in the fiscal year 2017-17. Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited won the best exporter award five times in a row.