72 companies awarded National Export Trophy

Seventy-two companies have been awarded the National Export Trophy for their outstanding performance in the country's export earnings in the fiscal year 2018-19.

Commerce ministry sources have confirmed the matter, the gazette notification stating the medals (gold, silver, bronze) being awarded to the businesses will be issued within a short time.

According to the sources, Rifat Garments Limited has been selected for the best exporter award this year on the basis of the highest export earnings. The award has been named Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy.

Last year, sixty-six companies have been awarded the National Export Trophy for their outstanding performance in the country's export earnings in the fiscal year 2017-17. Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited won the best exporter award five times in a row.

Rifat Garments Ltd received the gold medal in ready-made garment (woven) sector while AKM Knit Wear Limited and Ananta Apparels Limited Apparels Ltd have respectively been awarded with silver and bronze medals.

Besides, GMS Composite Knitting Industries secured the gold medal in Knitwear while Square Fashions Limited and 4H Fashions Limited received silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the yarn sector, Badsha Textile Limited received gold medal, Kamal Yarn Limited silver medal and Nice Cotton Limited received bronze medals.

Envoy Textile, world's first LEED platinum-certified denim textile, is getting the gold medal in the textile fabrics sector. Besides, Akij Textile Mills Limited is getting the silver medal, and Nice Denims Mills Limited is getting the bronze medal.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited and ACS Textile (Bangladesh) Limited received gold medal in the home and specialized textile products sector.

Noman Group has won 4 medals, of which 2 are gold and 2 bronze.

Noman Terry Towel Mills Limited won the gold medal in the Teri Towel sector.

In the frozen food sector, the gold, silver and bronze medal winners are Jalalabad Frozen Foods Ltd, Apex Foods Ltd, and MU Sea Food Ltd respectively.

International Jute Traders won the gold medal in the raw jute product sector.

Akij Jute Mills Ltd won the gold medal in jute products, the Karim Jute Spinners Ltd won the silver medal, and Wahab Jute Mills Limited won the bronze medal.

Apex Tannery is the gold medalist, and S A F Industries Limited the silver medalist in the crust or finished leather products sector. In the leather goods sector, Picard Bangladesh Limited is getting the gold medal, ABC Footwear Industries Limited is getting the silver medal and BBJ Leather Goods Limited is getting the bronze medal.

In the footwear (all) sector, Bay-Footwear Limited won the gold medal, Royal Footwear Ltd won the silver medal and FB Footwear Limited won the bronze medal.

In the agricultural products (excluding tobacco) category, Mansur General Trading Limited won the gold medal, and Indigo Corporation won the silver medal.

Pran RFL Group has won a total of 6 medals – of which, 3 from agro-processing, 2 plastic and 1 from light engineering categories.

Pran Dairy Limited is getting the gold medal in agro-processed products (except tobacco), Pran Agro Limited is getting the silver medal and Pran Foods Limited is getting the bronze medal.

Rajdhani Enterprise is getting gold medal and Alin Foods Trade is getting silver medal in flower foliage category.

In the handicraft sector, Karupanya Rangpur Limited is getting gold medal, BD Creation is getting silver medal and Classical Handmade Product BD is getting bronze medal.

Bengal Plastics Limited Unit-3 is getting gold medal in the plastic products sector, Durable Plastic Ltd is getting silver medal and Bongo Plastic International Ltd is getting bronze medal.

Shinepukur Ceramics Limited is getting the gold medal, Artisan Ceramics Limited is getting the silver medal, and Paragon Ceramic Industries Ltd is getting bronze in the ceramic category.

Uniglory Cycle Component Limited won the gold medal in the light engineering sector, Uniglory Cycle Industries Ltd won the silver medal, and Rangpur Metal Industries Limited Unit-2 won the bronze medal.

Energypack Engineering Limited won the gold medal in the electric and electronics products sector, Confidence Steel Ltd won the silver medal, and Rahim Afroz Battery Ltd won bronze.

In the other industrial products category, Tasnim Chemicals Complex Ltd won gold medal, Marine Safety Systems won silver medal and Mumanu Polyester Industries Ltd won bronze medal.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited is getting the gold medal, Square Pharmaceuticals Limited is getting the silver medal, and Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd is getting the bronze medal medal in the pharmaceutical product category.

Service Engine Ltd has won the gold medal in the computer software category.

Universal Jeans Limited and Pacific Jeans Limited are winning gold and silver medals respectively in the garment sector under EPZ (knit and oven) with 100% ownership of Bangladesh ('C' category).

Pacific Jeans Limited has won the gold medal a total of 11 times, of which the company secured the award for 8 consecutive years.

Fardin Accessories Ltd won gold medals and RM Interlining Ltd won silver medals in other products and services under the garment sector under EPZ (knit and oven) with 100% ownership of Bangladesh ('C' category).

In the packaging and accessories products category, M&U Packaging Ltd won the gold medal, Montrims Ltd won the silver medal and Uniglory Paper and Packaging Ltd won the bronze medal.

Orchid Trading Corporation won the gold medal in the other primary products category, Eco Fresh International won the silver medal and The Consolidated Tea & Lands Company Bangladesh Ltd won the bronze medal.

Mir Telecom Limited is the only gold medalist in the other services sector.

Square Textiles Ltd won the gold medal in the reserved sector (products and services) for women entrepreneurs or exporters, Al-Salam Fabrics Pvt Ltd won the silver medal.