71 companies receive National Export Trophy

A total of 71 companies have received the National Export Trophy for their outstanding contribution to the country's export earnings in the fiscal year 2019-20.

The companies were awarded gold, silver, and bronze trophies based on 28 categories. Among them, Universal Jeans Ltd, a sister concern of Pacific Jeans Group, was awarded with the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy for the highest export earnings in the same fiscal year.

At the same time, Pacific Jeans Ltd and NHT Fashion Ltd won gold and silver trophies respectively in the garment sector under EPZ (knit and oven) with 100% Bangladesh ownership ('C' category).

Pacific Jeans Limited has won the gold trophy a total of 12 times, securing the award for nine consecutive years.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to all winners as the chief guest at a ceremony held at a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday (16 April).

FBCCI President Jasim Uddin, Hameem Group Managing Director AK Azad, Pacific Jeans Group Managing Director Syed Mohammed Tanvir, and Export Promotion Bureau Vice Chairman AHM Ahasn spoke at the event presided over by Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh.

Among others, Rifat Garments Ltd received the gold trophy in the ready-made garment (woven) sector while Snowtex Outerwear Ltd and Tarashima Apparels Ltd have been awarded with silver and bronze trophies respectively.

Besides, GMS Composite Knitting Industries and Square Fashions secured the gold and silver trophies respectively for the second consecutive time in Knitwear while Flamingo Fashions Limited received the bronze trophy.

In the yarn sector, Square Textiles Ltd won the gold trophy, while Badsha Textile Limited received silver and Viyellatex Spinning Ltd received bronze trophies.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics (Fashion) Ltd received the gold trophy in the textile fabrics sector. Besides, Envoy Textiles Ltd received the silver trophy and Ha-Meem Denim Ltd was awarded with the bronze trophy.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics (Home) limited is the only recipient of the award (gold) in the home and specialised textile products sector.

Noman Terry Towel Mills Limited won the gold trophy in the terry towel sector.

In the frozen food sector, the gold, silver and bronze trophy winners are BD Seafood Ltd, Crimson Rosella Ltd, and MU Sea Food Ltd respectively.

International Jute Traders and Uttara Jute Traders, Khulna won the gold and silver trophies respectively in the raw jute product sector.

Akij Jute Mills Ltd won the gold trophy in packaged jute products, Janata Jute Mills Ltd won the silver trophy, and Karim Jute Spinners Ltd won the bronze trophy.

This year PRAN-RFL group has bagged five export trophies.

PRAN bagged all awards in the agro processing sector. PRAN Dairy Ltd, PRAN Agro Ltd and Habiganj Agro Ltd obtained gold, silver and bronze trophies respectively.

Bengal Plastics Limited Unit-3 won the gold trophy in the plastic products sector, Durable Plastic Ltd won the silver trophy and Banga Plastic International Ltd won the bronze trophy.

In the leather goods sector, Picard Bangladesh Ltd received the gold trophy and ABC Footwear Industries Ltd received the silver trophy.

In the footwear (all) sector, Bay-Footwear Ltd won the gold trophy, FB Footwear Ltd won the silver trophy and Akij Footwear won the bronze trophy.

In the agricultural products (excluding tobacco) category, Mansur General Trading Ltd won the gold trophy, Al-Azmi Trade International won the silver trophy, and Alin Foods Ltd won the bronze trophy.

Rajdhani Enterprise won the gold trophy in the flower foliage category.

In the handicraft sector, Karupanya Rangpur Ltd won the gold trophy. BD Creation received silver trophy and Classical Handmade Product BD received bronze trophy.

Shinepukur Ceramics Limited and Artisan Ceramics Limited received the gold and silver trophies respectively in the ceramic category this year.

Uniglory Cycle Component Limited won the bronze in the light engineering sector, whereas M&U Cycles and M/S Meghna Bangladesh Ltd received the gold and silver trophies respectively.

Energypac Engineering Limited won the gold trophy in the electric and electronics products sector. BRB Cable Industries Ltd bagged the silver trophy under this category.

In the other industrial products category, Marine Safety Systems won the gold trophy, Tasnim Chemicals Complex Ltd won the silver trophy and BSRM Steels Ltd won the bronze trophy.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited won the gold trophy, Square Pharmaceuticals Limited won the silver trophy, and Nipro Pharmaceuticals Ltd won the bronze trophy in the pharmaceutical products category.

Service Engine Ltd has won the gold trophy in the computer software category, whereas Golden Harvest Infotech won the silver trophy.

Fardin Accessories Ltd won the gold trophy and RM Interlining Ltd won the silver trophy in other products and services under the garment sector under EPZ (knit and oven) with 100% Bangladesh ownership ('C' category).

In the packaging and accessories products category, Montrims Ltd won the gold trophy, M&U Packaging Ltd won the silver trophy and Uniglory Paper and Packaging Ltd won the bronze trophy.

Orchid Trading Corporation won the gold trophy in the other primary products category, and Nihao Food Company Ltd won the silver trophy.

M/S Expo Freight Ltd and Mir Telecom Ltd bagged the gold and silver trophies respectively in the other services sector.

Pioneer Knitwears BD Ltd, Beacon Knitwear Ltd, and Ibrahim Knit Garments Ltd have won gold, silver, and bronze trophies respectively in the reserved sector (products and services) for women entrepreneurs or exporters.