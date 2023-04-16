71 companies receive National Export Trophy

Economy

TBS Report
16 April, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 09:19 pm

Related News

71 companies receive National Export Trophy

TBS Report
16 April, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 09:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A total of 71 companies have received the National Export Trophy for their outstanding contribution to the country's export earnings in the fiscal year 2019-20.

The companies were awarded gold, silver, and bronze trophies based on 28 categories. Among them, Universal Jeans Ltd, a sister concern of Pacific Jeans Group, was awarded with the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy for the highest export earnings in the same fiscal year.

At the same time, Pacific Jeans Ltd and NHT Fashion Ltd won gold and silver trophies respectively in the garment sector under EPZ (knit and oven) with 100% Bangladesh ownership ('C' category).

Pacific Jeans Limited has won the gold trophy a total of 12 times, securing the award for nine consecutive years.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to all winners as the chief guest at a ceremony held at a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday (16 April).

FBCCI President Jasim Uddin, Hameem Group Managing Director AK Azad, Pacific Jeans Group Managing Director Syed Mohammed Tanvir, and Export Promotion Bureau Vice Chairman AHM Ahasn spoke at the event presided over by Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh.

Among others, Rifat Garments Ltd received the gold trophy in the ready-made garment (woven) sector while Snowtex Outerwear Ltd and Tarashima Apparels Ltd have been awarded with silver and bronze trophies respectively.

Besides, GMS Composite Knitting Industries and Square Fashions secured the gold and silver trophies respectively for the second consecutive time in Knitwear while Flamingo Fashions Limited received the bronze trophy.

In the yarn sector, Square Textiles Ltd won the gold trophy, while Badsha Textile Limited received silver and Viyellatex Spinning Ltd received bronze trophies.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics (Fashion) Ltd received the gold trophy in the textile fabrics sector. Besides, Envoy Textiles Ltd received the silver trophy and Ha-Meem Denim Ltd was awarded with the bronze trophy.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics (Home) limited is the only recipient of the award (gold) in the home and specialised textile products sector.

Noman Terry Towel Mills Limited won the gold trophy in the terry towel sector.

In the frozen food sector, the gold, silver and bronze trophy winners are BD Seafood Ltd, Crimson Rosella Ltd, and MU Sea Food Ltd respectively.

International Jute Traders and Uttara Jute Traders, Khulna won the gold and silver trophies respectively in the raw jute product sector.

Akij Jute Mills Ltd won the gold trophy in packaged jute products, Janata Jute Mills Ltd won the silver trophy, and Karim Jute Spinners Ltd won the bronze trophy.

This year PRAN-RFL group has bagged five export trophies.

PRAN bagged all awards in the agro processing sector. PRAN Dairy Ltd, PRAN Agro Ltd and Habiganj Agro Ltd obtained gold, silver and bronze trophies respectively.

Bengal Plastics Limited Unit-3 won the gold trophy in the plastic products sector, Durable Plastic Ltd won the silver trophy and Banga Plastic International Ltd won the bronze trophy.

In the leather goods sector, Picard Bangladesh Ltd received the gold trophy and ABC Footwear Industries Ltd received the silver trophy.

In the footwear (all) sector, Bay-Footwear Ltd won the gold trophy, FB Footwear Ltd won the silver trophy and Akij Footwear won the bronze trophy.

In the agricultural products (excluding tobacco) category, Mansur General Trading Ltd won the gold trophy, Al-Azmi Trade International won the silver trophy, and Alin Foods Ltd won the bronze trophy.

Rajdhani Enterprise won the gold trophy in the flower foliage category.

In the handicraft sector, Karupanya Rangpur Ltd won the gold trophy. BD Creation received silver trophy and Classical Handmade Product BD received bronze trophy.

Shinepukur Ceramics Limited and Artisan Ceramics Limited received the gold and silver trophies respectively in the ceramic category this year.

Uniglory Cycle Component Limited won the bronze in the light engineering sector, whereas M&U Cycles and M/S Meghna Bangladesh Ltd received the gold and silver trophies respectively.

Energypac Engineering Limited won the gold trophy in the electric and electronics products sector. BRB Cable Industries Ltd bagged the silver trophy under this category.

In the other industrial products category, Marine Safety Systems won the gold trophy, Tasnim Chemicals Complex Ltd won the silver trophy and BSRM Steels Ltd won the bronze trophy.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited won the gold trophy, Square Pharmaceuticals Limited won the silver trophy, and Nipro Pharmaceuticals Ltd won the bronze trophy in the pharmaceutical products category.

Service Engine Ltd has won the gold trophy in the computer software category, whereas Golden Harvest Infotech won the silver trophy.

Fardin Accessories Ltd won the gold trophy and RM Interlining Ltd won the silver trophy in other products and services under the garment sector under EPZ (knit and oven) with 100% Bangladesh ownership ('C' category).

In the packaging and accessories products category, Montrims Ltd won the gold trophy, M&U Packaging Ltd won the silver trophy and Uniglory Paper and Packaging Ltd won the bronze trophy.

Orchid Trading Corporation won the gold trophy in the other primary products category, and Nihao Food Company Ltd won the silver trophy.

M/S Expo Freight Ltd and Mir Telecom Ltd bagged the gold and silver trophies respectively in the other services sector.

Pioneer Knitwears BD Ltd, Beacon Knitwear Ltd, and Ibrahim Knit Garments Ltd have won gold, silver, and bronze trophies respectively in the reserved sector (products and services) for women entrepreneurs or exporters.

Bangladesh / Top News

National Export Trophy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nibir suggests you follow a simple regime for skincare and diet to ensure wellbeing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Men's Grooming: All you need to know to be festival-ready

12h | Mode
Bata: A celebration of style

Bata: A celebration of style

12h | Mode
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Raging Inferno: How extreme heat and habitual neglect is driving rising fire incidents

1d | Panorama
The theives chase mother birds away by blocking all but one entrance to the tree trunks. Photos: Sifat Sharker

Botanical Garden: From bird haven to haven for bird thieves

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New market will reopen as early as possible

New market will reopen as early as possible

2h | TBS Today
We are all over

We are all over

3h | TBS Stories
Ethnic Minority New Year Celebration ‘boishu’

Ethnic Minority New Year Celebration ‘boishu’

3h | TBS Stories
what will I do?

what will I do?

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 