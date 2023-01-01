71 companies awarded National Export Trophy

A total of seventy-one companies have been awarded the National Export Trophy for their outstanding performance in the country's export earnings in the fiscal year 2019-20.

A gazette notification has been issued Sunday (1 January) declaring the nominations of the companies receiving awards this time.

Universal Jeans Limited has been selected for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy in the fiscal year 2019-20 for the highest export earnings.

Last year, 72 companies have received the accolades for their contributions in the country's export earnings.

This time, companies are being awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals based on 32 categories.

Like previous year, Rifat Garments Ltd this time also received the gold medal in ready-made garment (woven) sector while Snowtex Outerwear Ltd and Tarashima Apparels Ltd have respectively been awarded with silver and bronze medals.

Besides, GMS Composite Knitting Industries and Square Fashions secured the gold and silver medals respectively for the second consecutive time in Knitwear while Flamingo Fashions Limited received bronze.

In the yarn sector, Square Textiles Ltd won the gold medal, while Badsha Textile Limited received silver and Viyellatex Spinning Ltd received bronze medals.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Ltd is getting the gold medal in the textile fabrics sector. Besides, Envoy Textiles Ltd is getting the silver medal, and Ha-Meem Denim Ltd is getting the bronze medal.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited is the only recipient of the award (gold) in the home and specialised textile products sector.

Noman Terry Towel Mills Limited won the gold medal in the Terry Towel sector.

In the frozen food sector, the gold, silver and bronze medal winners are BD Seafood Ltd, Crimson Rosella Ltd, and MU Sea Food Ltd respectively.

International Jute Traders and Uttara Jute Traders, Khulna won the gold and silver medals respectively in the raw jute product sector.

Akij Jute Mills Ltd won the gold medal in packaged jute products, Janata Jute Mills Ltd won silver, and Karim Jute Spinners Ltd won the bronze medal.

In the leather goods sector, Picard Bangladesh Ltd is getting the gold medal and ABC Footwear Industries Ltd is getting the silver medal.

In the footwear (all) sector, Bay-Footwear Ltd won the gold medal, FB Footwear Ltd won the silver medal and Akij Footwear won the bronze medal.

In the agricultural products (excluding tobacco) category, Mansur General Trading Ltd won the gold medal, Al-Azmi Trade International won the silver medal, and Alin Foods Ltd won bronze.

Pran Dairy Limited is getting the gold medal in agro-processed products (except tobacco), Pran Agro Limited is getting the silver medal and Habiganj Agro Ltd is getting the bronze medal.

Rajdhani Enterprise is getting gold medal in the flower foliage category.

In the handicraft sector, Karupanya Rangpur Limited is getting gold medal, BD Creation is getting silver medal and Classical Handmade Product BD is getting bronze medal, all three receiving the same medals as previous year.

Bengal Plastics Limited Unit-3 is getting gold medal in the plastic products sector, Durable Plastic Ltd is getting silver medal and Bongo Plastic International Ltd is getting bronze medal.

Shinepukur Ceramics Limited and Artisan Ceramics Limited are getting the gold and silver medals in the ceramic category this year.

Uniglory Cycle Component Limited won the bronze in the light engineering sector, whereas M & U Cycles and M/S Meghna Bangladesh Ltd are receiving the gold and silver medals.

Energypack Engineering Limited won the gold medal in the electric and electronics products sector. BRB Cable Industries Ltd is bagging the silver medal under this category.

In the other industrial products category, Marine Safety Systems won gold medal, Tasnim Chemicals Complex Ltd won silver medal and BSRM Steels Ltd won bronze medal.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited is getting the gold medal, Square Pharmaceuticals Limited is getting the silver medal, and Nipro Pharmaceuticals Ltd is getting the bronze medal in the pharmaceutical products category.

Service Engine Ltd has won the gold medal in the computer software category, whereas Golden Harvest Infotech has won the silver medal.

Pacific Jeans Ltd and N H T Fashion Ltd are winning gold and silver medals respectively in the garment sector under EPZ (knit and oven) with 100% ownership of Bangladesh ('C' category).

Pacific Jeans Limited has won the gold medal a total of 12 times, of which the company secured the award for nine consecutive years.

Fardin Accessories Ltd won gold medal and RM Interlining Ltd won silver medalsin other products and services under the garment sector under EPZ (knit and oven) with 100% ownership of Bangladesh ('C' category).

In the packaging and accessories products category, Montrims Ltd won the gold medal, M&U Packaging Ltd won the silver medal and Uniglory Paper and Packaging Ltd won the bronze medal.

Orchid Trading Corporation won the gold medal in the other primary products category, and Nihao Food Company Ltd won silver.

M/S Expo Freight Ltd and Mir Telecom Ltd have bagged the gold and silver medals respectively in the other services sector.

Pioneer Knitwears BD Ltd, Beacon Knitwear Ltd, and Ibrahim Kniw Garments Ltd have won gold, silver, and bronze medals respectively in the reserved sector (products and services) for women entrepreneurs or exporters.