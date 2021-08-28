64% companies report weak recovery from pandemic blues

Around 64% of the companies have reported poor performance in economic rebound fifteen months after the global pandemic hit the country, says a study published by the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) today.

Besides, only 9% of companies have managed to reach the strong recovery level, according to the 5th phase of the survey conducted by SANEM to assess the confidence of business entities in overcoming the pandemic blows.

Meanwhile, 29% of company respondents said that businesses had to bribe to get loans from the stimulus package announced by the government.

SANEM Executive Director and Dhaka University Professor Dr Selim Raihan presented the survey findings today which were based on the interviews of the owners as well as the representatives of 502 industry and service organisations.

He said, "Those who received support from the government's incentive package are in a better state compared to those who didn't. Small enterprises are lagging far behind here than the medium and large scale enterprises."

"A total of 29% respondents complained about being faced with bribe demands and 47% preferred not to respond to this question, while 24% said they were not asked for a bribe," he added.

He further mentioned that 42% of those who reported bribery claims belong to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Among the survey participants, 79% of the companies have reported being deprived of the incentive package till July owing to various reasons including bribery claims.

The government has announced a set of stimulus packages worth Tk72,750 crore to overcome the economic impact of Covid-19. Of this, Tk30,000 crore was allotted for industrial loans, Tk20,000 crore was for small and medium enterprises and Tk5,000 crore incentive package for paying the salaries and allowances of export-oriented industry workers.