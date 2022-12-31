6 SME firms listed in 2022, five more in queue for 2023

Economy

TBS Report
31 December, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 10:01 pm

Related News

6 SME firms listed in 2022, five more in queue for 2023

TBS Report
31 December, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 10:01 pm
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

In a year when the main market of the Dhaka bourse saw the least number of initial public offerings (IPOs) in five years, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) platform bagged six companies which raised Tk61 crore in total. 

Among them, Nialco Alloys raised Tk7.5 crore, Mamun Agro Products Tk10 crore, Krishibid Seed Tk11.60 crore, Star Adhesives Tk5 crore, BD Paints Tk12 crore, and Achia Sea Foods raised Tk15 crore.

Besides, five companies applied to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to raise Tk50 crore in total.

Back in 2021, four SME firms altogether raised Tk52 crore through qualified investor offers (QIO).

In the fiscal 2021-22, SME companies recommended impressive dividends – mostly 10% cash – for their shareholders. 

Of the six listed in 2022, Krishibid Seed recommended the highest 15%, whereas Nialco Alloys the lowest 5% cash dividends for their shareholders.

Currently, 15 companies are listed in the SME board of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), of which, five came from the now removed over-the-counter (OTC) market. 

At the end of 2022, overall transactions in the SME platform stood at Tk2,450 crore, which was 1.04% of the DSE's total transaction.

The SME market capitalisation stood at Tk1,590.21 crore.

Under Small Capital Companies Rules-2018, the BSEC approved the QIO with some amendments.

Then in September 2019, the bourses launched the SME platform to help businesses with small capital bases raise funds from the stock market. 

Investors with a portfolio size of minimum Tk30 lakh in the secondary market can participate in QIOs.

BSEC Executive Director Mohammad Rezaul Karim said the SME platform will help companies to maintain compliance and eventually be enlisted in the main board of the capital market.

Top News

SME

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Wrap battle featuring El Turkito and Oh My Rolls!

12h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Pele: The man who created the template of a sporting icon

13h | Panorama
Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

5h | TBS Stories
Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

4h | TBS Stories
The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

2h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations