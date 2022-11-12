6 detained over smuggling at Ctg port

The full implementation of pre-arrival processing and the introduction of system-generated notifications for IGM submissions can improve the situation of ports. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The Coast Guard yesterday arrested six people for smuggling gas cylinders, illegal mobile SIM cards and other goods to a foreign commercial ship anchored at Chattogram port.

A large amount of foreign currency, diesel, and foreign cigarettes were also seized from the arrested persons, said Lieutenant Commander Khandaker Munif Taqi, media officer at the Coast Guard Headquarters.

According to the Coast Guard, the miscreants evading customs procedures were supplying goods to the foreign ship "MV Bao U", which was stationed at the outer anchorage of Chattogram port.

During the operation, the Coast Guard officials chased a speedboat used for smuggling and arrested the culprits.

The law enforcers seized foreign currency worth about Tk1.5 lakh, 640 litres of diesel, 1,000 pieces of foreign cigarettes, seven mobile phone sets and the speed boat used for smuggling.

According to Lieutenant Commander Khandaker Munif Taqi, foreign commercial vessels staying at the outer anchorage of Chattogram port are supplied with necessary materials through the authorised agency of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).

However, some unscrupulous businessmen have been smuggling gas cylinders, illegal mobile SIM cards and other goods to foreign ships without the permission of any agency or the CPA. These often result in thefts and robberies on ships and harm the image of Chattogram port and the country, he added.

The arrested persons and the seized goods have been handed over to Patenga model police station.