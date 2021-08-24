6 acres of land allotted to Colour Style Bangladesh in Jamalpur Economic Zone

Economy

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 09:09 pm

Related News

6 acres of land allotted to Colour Style Bangladesh in Jamalpur Economic Zone

The company will invest $11.76 million in the economic zone, creating employment opportunities for at least 1,235 people

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 09:09 pm
6 acres of land allotted to Colour Style Bangladesh in Jamalpur Economic Zone

Colour Style Bangladesh, a leading dyes manufacturer in the country for textiles and other applications, recently got six acres of land in Jamalpur Economic Zone.

The company will invest $11.76 million in the economic zone, creating employment opportunities for at least 1,235 people.

A land lease agreement in this regarding was signed at the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (Beza) office on Tuesday afternoon.

Executive Member (Investment Development) of Beza, Ali Ahsan, and Managing Director of Colour Style Bangladesh, Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

According to the agreement, Color Style Bangladesh will set up two factories in Jamalpur in a joint venture with a Turkish company.

Sheikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman, Beza, who was present at the event, said construction of new factories in the midst of a pandemic is certainly positive news for the country.

He said the economic zone in Jamalpur is being made suitable for processing food and agricultural products as part of the planned industrialisation process across the country.

The Jamalpur Economic Zone is being set up on about 436 acres of land in Digpait and Titpalla Unions of Jamalpur Sadar. Some 32,000 people are expected to be directly employed there.

Bangladesh

Jamalpur Economic Zone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

4h | Videos
Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

23h | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 