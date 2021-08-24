6 acres of land allotted to Colour Style Bangladesh in Jamalpur Economic Zone

Colour Style Bangladesh, a leading dyes manufacturer in the country for textiles and other applications, recently got six acres of land in Jamalpur Economic Zone.

The company will invest $11.76 million in the economic zone, creating employment opportunities for at least 1,235 people.

A land lease agreement in this regarding was signed at the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (Beza) office on Tuesday afternoon.

Executive Member (Investment Development) of Beza, Ali Ahsan, and Managing Director of Colour Style Bangladesh, Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

According to the agreement, Color Style Bangladesh will set up two factories in Jamalpur in a joint venture with a Turkish company.

Sheikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman, Beza, who was present at the event, said construction of new factories in the midst of a pandemic is certainly positive news for the country.

He said the economic zone in Jamalpur is being made suitable for processing food and agricultural products as part of the planned industrialisation process across the country.

The Jamalpur Economic Zone is being set up on about 436 acres of land in Digpait and Titpalla Unions of Jamalpur Sadar. Some 32,000 people are expected to be directly employed there.