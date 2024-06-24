56 state-run institutions owe Tk51,391cr to commercial banks: FinMin

56 state-run institutions owe Tk51,391cr to commercial banks: FinMin

TCB, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and the BADC owe a huge thousands of crores of taka to commercial banks. Photo Collage: TBS
TCB, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and the BADC owe a huge thousands of crores of taka to commercial banks. Photo Collage: TBS

At least 56 state-owned institutions owe a staggering Tk51,391.89 crore to the country's commercial banks, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali told the parliament today (24 June).

Responding to a written question from MP Morshed Alam in this regard during the budget session of the parliament, the minister said of the state-run institutions, the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) has the most dues, amounting to Tk15,550 crore.

Besides, he said the state-run sugar mills owe the banks Tk7,813 crore; fertiliser, chemical and pharmaceutical institutions owe Tk7,250 crore; the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh owes Tk5,018 crore; and the Biman Bangladesh Airlines owe Tk4,441 crore.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury chaired the session.

