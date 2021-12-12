5 more services added to BIDA’s One Stop Service

TBS report
Bangladesh Investment Development Authority's (BIDA) online One Stop Service (OSS) has added five more services to its operation for different offices and departments.

BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam inaugurated the new services at the conference room of BIDA Bhaban in Agargaon on Sunday.

A total of five new services - one each from BIDA, NBR, Office of the Chief Controller of Imports and Exports, Chattogram City Corporation and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industries - were added to the OSS.

The services are: Third Adhoc Import Registration Certificate Recommendation (BIDA), Issuance of Income Tax Certificate to Foreign Citizens (NBR), Issuance of Export Registration Certificate (Office of the Chief Controller of Imports and Exports), Trade License (Chattogram City Corporation) and Issuance of Country of Origin Certificate (Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industries).

With the launch of the new services, a total of 56 services including 18 services of BIDA and 38 services of 17 other organisations will be provided through OSS.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) / Bida / One Stop Service

