4S Advance Investors Meetup 2024 held to drive business ease in Bangladesh

The Investors Meetup 2024 has brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to chart a course for the dynamic growth of Bangladesh's manufacturing industry.

The event, held yesterday (1 March) at Hotel Le Meridien in Dhaka, commenced with a warm welcome address by A Fattah Asif, the founder of BDFairs and local vice president of JCI Dhaka Achievers, setting the tone for an evening of insightful discussions and collaborative initiatives, reads a press release.

Jahangir Alam, chairman of Deshone Apparels Ltd and retired director of Bangladesh Bank, gave the keynote speech at the event, shedding light on the challenges and opportunities the manufacturing sector faces.

Panel discussions, focusing on themes such as enhancing business ease, attracting foreign direct investment, and exploring new market opportunities, provided a platform for robust dialogue and the exchange of innovative ideas by the guests, including the chief guest Saleh Ahmed, additional secretary and executive member of BEZA, and special guest Md Ariful Hoque, joint secretary and director general of Bida, Md Tanvir Hossian, executive director of Bepza, Omar Hazzaz, president of CCCI.

Sadat Hossain Salim, MD of Craftsman Footwear and Accessories Ltd, and Hedayet Ullah Ron, MD of FB Footwear, attended the event.

Panel discussions at the event focused on startup businesses in Bangladesh with innovative ideas.

The panellists included Zia Ashraf, founder and COO of Chaldal Limited, Asikul Alam Khan, founder and CEO of PriyoShop, and Biplob G Rahul, managing director of eCourier Limited.

They offered valuable insights into key industry challenges and proposed actionable solutions to foster growth and development.

The event concluded with the speech of Md Nasir Khan, chairman of Bangladesh Shoe City Ltd, and Dewan Kanon from SEBL Industrial Park, Rajbari, reaffirming the commitment of all stakeholders to collaborate towards a brighter future for Bangladesh's manufacturing industry by investing in the industrial park.

With its ambitious agenda and visionary goals, the 4S Advance Investors Meetup 2024 has set the stage for meaningful progress and tangible outcomes in the days to come.