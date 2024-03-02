4S Advance Investors Meetup 2024 held to drive business ease in Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
02 March, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 03:31 pm

Related News

4S Advance Investors Meetup 2024 held to drive business ease in Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 March, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 03:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Investors Meetup 2024 has brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to chart a course for the dynamic growth of Bangladesh's manufacturing industry.

The event, held yesterday (1 March) at Hotel Le Meridien in Dhaka, commenced with a warm welcome address by A Fattah Asif, the founder of BDFairs and local vice president of JCI Dhaka Achievers, setting the tone for an evening of insightful discussions and collaborative initiatives, reads a press release. 

Jahangir Alam, chairman of Deshone Apparels Ltd and retired director of Bangladesh Bank, gave the keynote speech at the event, shedding light on the challenges and opportunities the manufacturing sector faces.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Panel discussions, focusing on themes such as enhancing business ease, attracting foreign direct investment, and exploring new market opportunities, provided a platform for robust dialogue and the exchange of innovative ideas by the guests, including the chief guest Saleh Ahmed, additional secretary and executive member of BEZA, and special guest Md Ariful Hoque, joint secretary and director general of Bida, Md Tanvir Hossian, executive director of Bepza, Omar Hazzaz, president of CCCI.

Sadat Hossain Salim, MD of Craftsman Footwear and Accessories Ltd, and Hedayet Ullah Ron, MD of FB Footwear, attended the event.

Panel discussions at the event focused on startup businesses in Bangladesh with innovative ideas. 

The panellists included Zia Ashraf, founder and COO of Chaldal Limited, Asikul Alam Khan, founder and CEO of PriyoShop, and Biplob G Rahul, managing director of eCourier Limited.

They offered valuable insights into key industry challenges and proposed actionable solutions to foster growth and development.

The event concluded with the speech of Md Nasir Khan, chairman of Bangladesh Shoe City Ltd, and Dewan Kanon from SEBL Industrial Park, Rajbari, reaffirming the commitment of all stakeholders to collaborate towards a brighter future for Bangladesh's manufacturing industry by investing in the industrial park.

With its ambitious agenda and visionary goals, the 4S Advance Investors Meetup 2024 has set the stage for meaningful progress and tangible outcomes in the days to come.

Top News

4S Advance Investors Meetup 2024 / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

18h | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

18h | Panorama
After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

A trial by fire: How Prothit survived the Bailey Road blaze

19h | Panorama
The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Family's Italian dream dies with fire that killed all 5 members

Family's Italian dream dies with fire that killed all 5 members

1h | Videos
Gemini AI says Modi is Fascist

Gemini AI says Modi is Fascist

2h | Videos
What can be contained in the cease-fire agreement?

What can be contained in the cease-fire agreement?

4h | Videos
Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

17h | Videos