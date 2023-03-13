452 enterprises from 38 countries currently operating in 8 EPZs: Bepza

Economy

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 08:41 pm

Related News

452 enterprises from 38 countries currently operating in 8 EPZs: Bepza

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 08:41 pm
452 enterprises from 38 countries currently operating in 8 EPZs: Bepza

Currently there are 452 enterprises from 38 countries operating in eight export processing zones (EPZs) of the country, said Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman on Monday.

"We started with a single export processing zone in 1980 and now we have eight EPZs while another three are coming up," he said during a seminar on 'Investing in Economic Zones Progress and Priority Opportunities in Bangladesh' at the Bangladesh Business Summit organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) in the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

He also said, "The total land area of these 8 EPZs is only 951 hectares. But from these 951 hectares of land we are contributing to, on average, 17-18% of Bangladesh's total export."

The Bepza executive chairman also informed that, in the last financial year, EPZ enterprises exported a record amount of $8.66 billion while total investment was $6.2 billion and total direct employment was about half a million people.

"This is a great success for Bepza. And Bepza's success in attracting FDI has prompted the government to establish economic zones," he said.

"In fact, the idea of establishing economic zones was first conceived by Bepza with the aim of encouraging local and foreign investors to set up factories that would provide backward support facilities to the EPZ enterprises."

Ziaur Rahman also noted that the government, under the prudent leadership of the prime minister, could rightly assess the requirements of the growing domestic market and, accordingly, decided to go for establishing 100 economic zones under Beza, where an investor can invest either for export oriented industry or an industry targeting the domestic market.

Because of BEPZA's huge success in attracting FDI, the government also decided to have one economic zone at Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagari in Mirsharai that will be operated by Bepza, he said.

"The economic zone is being developed in 460 hectares of land, in which we plan to have 539 industrial plots, each having an area of 3600 sqm."

He further said, "We have already completed approximately 70% of the total development works and allocated plots to our potential investors. A total of 18 enterprises from home and abroad have already started constructing factory complexes."

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun and past FBCCI president Qazi Akramuddin Ahmed were present at the event among others.

Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said, "The government aims to establish 100 economic zones across the country by 2041 to achieve industrial self-sufficiency, decentralisation and 1 crore employment target."

Several economic zones have already been developed in which local and foreign companies have invested, he said.

"So far, 97 zones have been approved and 10 of them have been completed while another 29 are currently under implementation. Production in the completed zones has also started."

Top News

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

10h | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Greet the summer with cool shades

12h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

When death does not put an end to suffering

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tigers create history in Mirpur

Tigers create history in Mirpur

2h | TBS SPORTS
Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

3h | TBS Entertainment
Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

2h | TBS Stories
7 strategies to bounce back from failure

7 strategies to bounce back from failure

1h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 