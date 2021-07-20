447 factories have not paid salaries of June yet: Industrial police

Economy

TBS Report
20 July, 2021, 12:20 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 12:29 am

More than one thousand factories of different sectors are yet to disburse salary and bonus to their workers.

Out of 7,824 factories, under Industrial Police's purview, 447 did not pay salaries of June to the workers till the last working day before Eid. Besides, 851 factories have not disbursed Eid bonus. 

However, the Industrial Police could not confirm about the number of garment factories, who fully paid salaries and bonuses to the workers ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

A high official of police said, more factories will pay their workers on Tuesday. The factories, those have not paid salary and bonus, are not member of any organisation and not from RMG sector.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said, only five, out of nearly 2,000 member factories, have not paid salary and bonus. While Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) claimed all of their 1,000 plus factories paid their workers fully.

