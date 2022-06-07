40% of edible oil demand to be met locally by 2025: Agri minister

Ten lakh tonnes of edible oil will be produced locally by the 2024-25 fiscal year, which will cover 40% of the country's demand for the daily commodity.

The Ministry of Agriculture has adopted a three-year plan in this regard aiming to reduce import dependency for the daily necessity even without reducing the paddy production.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque made the disclosure on Tuesday (7 June) during a meeting with reporters on the action plan for reducing import dependency on edible oil at the ministry conference room.

The local production will save Tk10,000 crore meant to be spent for oil import, according to the minister.

Currently, the country import around 90% of the total demand for edible oil.