35 tonnes of LP gas exported to India

About 35 tonnes of LP gas has been exported to India through Akhaura land port of Brahmanbaria.

The gas was exported in two tanks on Tuesday (31 May) at noon.

This is the first time that gas has been exported to India through this port.

The gas will be supplied to the Indian Oil Corporation's Bishalgarh plant in the state of Tripura.

Customs C&F Agent Mohsin Ahmed Sarkar, owner of Mou Enterprise, a customs clearing and forwarding agent at Akhaura land port, said Omera Petroleum Limited, a Dhaka-based company, was exporting the LP gas. 

About 50,000 tonnes of gas is expected to be exported through this port.

