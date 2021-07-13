33% of govt stimulus loans given to women through SME Foundation

Women entrepreneurs got about one-third of Tk116 crore in loans disbursed by the SME Foundation to cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) under the government's incentive package to offset Covid-19 losses, officials said on Tuesday.

At a views exchange meeting on Tuesday, SME Foundation Chairman Dr Md Mofizur Rahman said in the fiscal 2020-21, the foundation distributed the amount to 1,069 entrepreneurs in 54 districts of the country through 13 banks and non-bank financial institutions at just a 4% interest rate.

The loans were disbursed in less than two months.

He urged partner banks and non-bank financial institutions to prepare for the disbursement of another Tk200 crore for the SME Foundation by the end of this year.

The SME Foundation was allotted Tk300 crore to disburse to CMSMEs, under the second phase of the government's incentive package to expedite Bangladesh's economic recovery amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officers from 24 banks and non-bank financial institutions participated in the exchange of views meeting conducted by Md Nazim Hasan Sattar, general manager, SME Foundation.