$3.15 billion illicitly flows out of Bangladesh annually thru offshore accounts: World Bank

Approximately $3.15 billion is illicitly transferred out of Bangladesh each year through offshore accounts, said the World Bank.

Quoting the State of the Tax Justice Report 2020, the World Bank said the offshore financial wealth of Bangladeshis is estimated at 0.7% of the nation's GDP.

"The tax revenue losses, which include losses from corporate abuse and offshore tax evasion, are estimated at over $700 million," said the World Bank in its latest Bangladesh Development Update report published on 2 April.

The amount is equal to 2.2% of the country's total revenue income in fiscal year (FY) 2019-20, it said.

In the Development Update report, the World Bank mentioned that the illicit capital flows into offshore accounts from Bangladesh have been on the rise.

Referring to the latest Global Financial Integrity Report 2021, the bank said: "As much as $3.6 billion on average per year has been laundered from Bangladesh through trade mis-invoicing between 2009 and 2018."

Bangladesh's illicit capital outflow through offshore accounts is high compared to some of Bangladesh's peer countries, the World Bank said in its Development Update report.

Bangladesh currently ranks 54 among 133 countries in the Financial Secrecy Index, which measures how intensely country's tax and financial systems serve as a tool for individuals to hide their finances from the rule of law, the World Bank said.

According to the bank, Bangladesh ranked 44th globally and 3rd in South Asia in terms of illicit outflows through trade mis-invoicing.