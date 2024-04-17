$3.15 billion illicitly flows out of Bangladesh annually thru offshore accounts: World Bank

Economy

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 10:55 am

Related News

$3.15 billion illicitly flows out of Bangladesh annually thru offshore accounts: World Bank

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 10:55 am
$3.15 billion illicitly flows out of Bangladesh annually thru offshore accounts: World Bank

Approximately $3.15 billion is illicitly transferred out of Bangladesh each year through offshore accounts, said the World Bank.

Quoting the State of the Tax Justice Report 2020, the World Bank said the offshore financial wealth of Bangladeshis is estimated at 0.7% of the nation's GDP.

"The tax revenue losses, which include losses from corporate abuse and offshore tax evasion, are estimated at over $700 million," said the World Bank in its latest Bangladesh Development Update report published on 2 April. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The amount is equal to 2.2% of the country's total revenue income in fiscal year (FY) 2019-20, it said.

In the Development Update report, the World Bank mentioned that the illicit capital flows into offshore accounts from Bangladesh have been on the rise.

Referring to the latest Global Financial Integrity Report 2021, the bank said: "As much as $3.6 billion on average per year has been laundered from Bangladesh through trade mis-invoicing between 2009 and 2018."

Bangladesh's illicit capital outflow through offshore accounts is high compared to some of Bangladesh's peer countries, the World Bank said in its Development Update report.

Bangladesh currently ranks 54 among 133 countries in the Financial Secrecy Index, which measures how intensely country's tax and financial systems serve as a tool for individuals to hide their finances from the rule of law, the World Bank said.

According to the bank, Bangladesh ranked 44th globally and 3rd in South Asia in terms of illicit outflows through trade mis-invoicing.

Top News

offshore account / Money laundering / World Bank / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

39m | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

59m | Panorama
While many big eateries have come and gone, Sajna has maintained its brand value in Dhaka’s landscape. The restaurant is not afraid to experiment and likes to play around with the menu. PHOTOS: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Sajna: The secret ingredient to keeping a restaurant lively over 3 decades

1h | Panorama
Not only by the best quality concrete from the well-known companies, the strongest structure is ensured by good designs, engineering, and expertise in concrete preparation. Photo: Shatotto

Navigating concrete: How to ensure a structure stands the test of time

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Two women's YouTube channel is making technology easy

Two women's YouTube channel is making technology easy

19m | Videos
What are the features of Xiaomi's electric car?

What are the features of Xiaomi's electric car?

1h | Videos
Looking for new countries to import daily commodities – Commerce Minister

Looking for new countries to import daily commodities – Commerce Minister

13h | Videos
Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

19h | Videos