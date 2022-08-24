300 tonnes of wheat arrive at Akhaura port from India

Economy

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 10:02 pm

Related News

300 tonnes of wheat arrive at Akhaura port from India

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 10:02 pm
300 tonnes of wheat arrive at Akhaura port from India

The import of wheat resumed through Akhaura land port of Brahmanbaria from India, after a 16-day stoppage due to a supply shortage in the neighbouring country and a dollar price hike. 
 
Eleven trucks with 300 tonnes of wheat entered the land port till 6:15pm although 1,000 tonnes of wheat was scheduled to arrive from India on Wednesday.
 
Other wheat-carrying trucks got stuck at Agartala land port in India due to the closure of its official activities in the evening.  
 
The remaining 700 tonnes of wheat will arrive on Thursday morning and unloading of the imports will begin in the afternoon.  
 
Islam Agrovet Ltd, a Bangladeshi importer, purchased the wheat at $370 per tonne. Messer's Khalifa Enterprise, a C&F agent in the land port, has been assigned for customs clearing of those imports.
 
Md Mozammel Haque, representative of the C&F agency, said before issuance of a ban by India on wheat exports, Islam Agrovet Limited opened a letter of credit (LC) to import 2,500 tonnes of wheat from India.  The consignment of 1000 tonnes wheat is a portion of that import order.  
 
The import of wheat from India through Akhaura port resumed on 1 August after a halt of two months and the last shipment of wheat arrived at the land port on 7 August. 

Since then wheat imports are stalled due to a supply shortage in India and the dollar price hike in Bangladesh, according to traders.  
 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Akhaura land port / Wheat import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

13h | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

1d | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

1d | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Best street foods in Dhaka: Part 1

Best street foods in Dhaka: Part 1

59m | Videos
How to know if you have the mental strength to succeed in business

How to know if you have the mental strength to succeed in business

2h | Videos
Process begins to import Russian fertiliser

Process begins to import Russian fertiliser

2h | Videos
Russia blames Ukraine for Dugina’s killing

Russia blames Ukraine for Dugina’s killing

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally