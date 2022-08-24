300 tonnes of wheat arrive at Akhaura port from India

The import of wheat resumed through Akhaura land port of Brahmanbaria from India, after a 16-day stoppage due to a supply shortage in the neighbouring country and a dollar price hike.



Eleven trucks with 300 tonnes of wheat entered the land port till 6:15pm although 1,000 tonnes of wheat was scheduled to arrive from India on Wednesday.



Other wheat-carrying trucks got stuck at Agartala land port in India due to the closure of its official activities in the evening.



The remaining 700 tonnes of wheat will arrive on Thursday morning and unloading of the imports will begin in the afternoon.



Islam Agrovet Ltd, a Bangladeshi importer, purchased the wheat at $370 per tonne. Messer's Khalifa Enterprise, a C&F agent in the land port, has been assigned for customs clearing of those imports.



Md Mozammel Haque, representative of the C&F agency, said before issuance of a ban by India on wheat exports, Islam Agrovet Limited opened a letter of credit (LC) to import 2,500 tonnes of wheat from India. The consignment of 1000 tonnes wheat is a portion of that import order.



The import of wheat from India through Akhaura port resumed on 1 August after a halt of two months and the last shipment of wheat arrived at the land port on 7 August.

Since then wheat imports are stalled due to a supply shortage in India and the dollar price hike in Bangladesh, according to traders.



