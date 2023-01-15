3-year roadmap to reduce import dependency of cooking oil: Razzaque

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque yesterday said the government is implementing a three-year roadmap to reduce import dependency of cooking oil through 50% production of oil.

"We are importing 90% cooking oil to meet domestic demand costing Tk25,000 crore each year," he said while visiting mustard crop field in Dhanbari upazila of Tangail district.

As part of the three-year roadmap, mustard cultivation has increased sharply in the country, Razzaque added.

The general election will be held in January next year, he said adding, "We hope that BNP will participate in the next general election stopping their movements on caretaker government system."

The caretaker government issue was solved by the court, the minister added.