3 women entrepreneurs receive Bajus Women's Award 2022

The Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) has honoured three women entrepreneurs for their contribution to the Bajus Jewellery Industry.

The organisation inaugurated the award ceremony at the Bajus office of Bashundhara City Shopping Complex, on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, said a press release today.

The awardees are Kazi Nazneen Islam Nipa, co-founder of Amin Jewellers, Krishna Karmakar, co-founder of Bangladesh Pearl House and Tahmina Enayet, co-founder of Pulse Paradise.

Bajus President Sayem Sobhan Anvir attended as chief guest while Sabrina Sobhan, director, Bashundhara Group, was the special guest.

The programme was presided over by Farida Hossain, chairperson of the Bajus Standing Committee on Women's Affairs, members of which – Sultana Razia and Tasnim Naz – delivered the keynote address.