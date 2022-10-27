3-day 'US Trade Show 2022' kicks off to promote US-Bangladesh economic ties

Economy

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 01:48 pm

The US Trade Show will feature leading US companies in Bangladesh and will also include US Embassy seminars on US visas, higher education opportunities in the United States, USAID’s activities supporting private sector development in Bangladesh, and intellectual property rights

The 28th US trade show, organised in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), has kicked off of at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

United States (US) Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas on Thursday inaugurated the three-day trade show that aims to showcase high quality, innovative American goods and services that US businesses offer in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Over forty exhibitors operating in Bangladesh - including in the energy, banking and financial services, food and beverage sectors, and more - will display the products and services of US brands from 27-29 October.

United States is the top export destination for Bangladeshi products and two-way trade between the US and Bangladesh totalled $10.64 billion in 2021.

The trade show this time is particularly significant as the year marks the 5oth anniversary of US-Bangladesh bilateral relations while returning to in-person event mode for the first time since the global coronavirus pandemic.

The US Embassy will host four informational seminars during the 3-day trade event. On 27 October (Thursday) at 3pm,  US Agency for International Development (USAID) will lead a discussion on USAID in Bangladesh: Supporting Economic Growth and Engaging the Private Sector.  On 28 October (Friday) at 3pm, US Embassy Dhaka Consular Officers and EducationUSA Advisors will provide a joint presentation on the free consultative education services provided by the US Embassy through its EducationUSA Advising Centers across Bangladesh, as well as the student visa application process for study abroad in the United States. Following this session, US Embassy Consular Officials will discuss the process for applying for US visas, including business, investor, and work visas at 4:30 P.M.  On 29 October (Saturday) at 4:30pm, Embassy Officials will join a panel presentation seminar on intellectual property rights' impact on cross-border business.

"US Embassy Dhaka's participation in the annual US Trade Show demonstrates US commitment to working in partnership with Bangladesh to support the country's continued growth and development, economic diversification and resilience to external shocks and stressors, and support for an economic development strategy that adheres to the principals of broadly shared prosperity for all," reads a statement issued by the US embassy.

