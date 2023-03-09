3-day long pre-Ramadan expo begins in Ctg

The amount of bank loans to women entrepreneurs has also increased. File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

M&M Business Communications has arranged a three-day expo of online-based entrepreneurs in Chattogram ahead of Ramadan season.

The event kicked off on Thursday (9 March) at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View hotel.

The expo is featuring over 80 premium brands including womenswear, menswear, jewellery, accessories, and home decor among others.

The stalls have a variety of clothes, jewellery, cosmetics, shoes and various other lucrative products from different foreign and domestic brands, chief executive officer of M&M Business Communications Manzuma Murshed told The Business Standard.

"Exhibition of these products plays an important role in promoting, selling and creating new buyers for online women entrepreneurs," she added.

English daily The Business Standard is the event's media partner, which is slated to end on 11 March.