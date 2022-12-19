28 Bangladeshi firms win regional award for best presented annual report

In a display of improvement in the country's accounting environment, 28 Bangladeshi companies achieved a total of 31 awards in the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Best Presented Annual Reports 2021 Awards competition.



They bagged 13 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze awards alongside 8 certificates of merits under different categories, while SAFA handed over a total of 45 awards to the regional entities under 15 categories, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).



Bangladeshi entities also secured five 'Overall Winner' awards, out of six, while non-bank financial institution Bangladesh Finance Ltd became the champion of the champions.



The winners



Brac Bank became joint gold winner in the private sector banks category and joint silver winner in overall category.



Shahjalal Islami Bank won joint gold in private sector banks, joint gold in SAARC Anniversary Award for corporate governance, joint bronze in integrated reporting and joint silver in the overall winner category.



Bank Asia Limited received joint gold in private sector banks, joint gold in SAARC Anniversary Award for CG, joint gold in Integrated Reporting and bronze in overall winners category.



Janata Bank Limited became gold winner and Sonali Bank Limited Silver winner in public sector banks.



Reliance Insurance became gold winner, City General Insurance and Green Delta Insurance received certificates of merit in the insurance sector.



IDLC Finance won silver in the financial services sector, joint gold in SAARC Anniversary Award for CG with certificate of merit in integrated reporting category. IPDC Finance became joint bronze winner, and Bangladesh Finance Ltd became the gold winner both in its sector and among all the sectors.



British American Tobacco Bangladesh became joint silver in the manufacturing sector while Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC became joint gold winner in the manufacturing sector and joint silver winner in overall winner category.



Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh Limited became joint bronze winner in the manufacturing sector. Grameenphone Ltd became silver winner and Robi Axiata Limited bronze winner in the Communication & IT sector.



Unique Hotel & Resorts Ltd became joint silver winner in service (excluding Financial Services and Communication & IT).



SAJIDA Foundation became joint gold winner, Community Development Centre (CODEC) became joint bronze winner and Brac received certificate of merit in the NGOs category.



ACI Formulations Limited became a joint bronze winner in the agriculture sector and ACI Limited received a certificate of merit in the diversified holdings category.



Investment Corporation of Bangladesh became joint bronze winner in the Public Sector while Infrastructure Development Co Limited (IDCOL) and Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Ltd received certificates of merit in the Public Sector.



Summit Power Limited became Joint silver winner and United Power Generation Distribution Company received a certificate of merit in the power & energy sector.



Eastern Housing Limited became a bronze winner in the infrastructure & construction category.



The SAFA Award



The South Asian national winners of the best presented annual report competition compete in the regional level every year and the Nepalese institute ICA Nepal hosted the SAFA BPA Award ceremony this year at Kathmandu on 18 December.



The scoring was done based on the companies' 2021 annual reports.