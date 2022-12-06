$1b loan: ADB vice-president to reach Dhaka tonight for discussion

Economy

UNB
06 December, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 03:38 pm

Related News

$1b loan: ADB vice-president to reach Dhaka tonight for discussion

UNB
06 December, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 03:38 pm
ADB Vice-President Ashok Lavasa. Photo: Collected
ADB Vice-President Ashok Lavasa. Photo: Collected

Ashok Lavasa, vice-president of Asian Development Bank (ADB), will arrive in Dhaka tonight to discuss Bangladesh's requirement of $1 billion in loan assistance for budget implementation, Economic Relations Department (ERD) sources have said.

Lavasa, in-charge of Private Sector Operations and Public-Private Partnerships, will meet the planning minister and foreign minister during his weeklong visit.

The ADB vice-president will also have discussion with Bangladesh Bank on debt management, government expenditure and other issues.

Earlier, ERD sent a loan proposal of $1 billion to ADB for budget support.

ADB's Dhaka office has informed Ministry of Finance about Lavasa's visit.

Apart from the loan proposal, the progress of the ongoing projects in the country with ADB assistance will also feature in the discussion.

The ADB vice-president will hold several meetings with private entrepreneurs and people at the policy-making level of the government. He will visit garment factories and a private food processing plant which was funded by ADB.

Earlier, IMF and Bangladesh reached a preliminary agreement on $4.5 billion loan. If finalised, the first instalment of $447 million will be available in February 2023. Besides, $250 million will be available from the World Bank as a budget support loan. Recently, the delegations of these two organisations gave assurance in this regard during their visits to Dhaka.

When asked, Planning Minister MA Mannan told UNB, "ADB has given us the major portion of loans compared to other donor agencies. I have asked them for a loan as budget support and the process is going on."

"Before giving loans, ADB will check the country's economic indicators. It will also give some conditions. Their response to this loan is positive so far," the minister said.

A senior official of the ERD, involved in ADB's loan process, said that the organisation has never provided loan assistance as budget support. But since Covid-19 outbreak, ADB has started providing loan assistance in this sector.

Bangladesh / Top News

Asian Development Bank (ADB) / loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

2h | Panorama
Pastryarchy&#039;s cheapest desserts, the lemon meringue tarts, go for Tk300, and the most expensive item on their menu, a custom glazed mousse box, goes for Tk3,600. Photo: Courtesy

Pastryarchy: Baking a profitable business model in an overcrowded industry

4h | Panorama
Stadium 974, built with recycled shipping containers, is the first stadium designed for the World Cup that can be dismantled. Photo: Collected

Architectural marvels at the Qatar World Cup 

6h | Habitat
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The state of our foreign reserves: Separating myth from reality

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

55m | Videos
Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

18h | Videos
Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

19h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

3
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup