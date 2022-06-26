15,200 vehicles crossed Padma Bridge in first 8 hrs, over Tk82 lakh toll collected 

Economy

TBS Report 
26 June, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 05:22 pm

Related News

15,200 vehicles crossed Padma Bridge in first 8 hrs, over Tk82 lakh toll collected 

TBS Report 
26 June, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 05:22 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In the first eight hours of opening Padma Bridge to the public, the bridge authority collected Tk82.19 lakh toll from 6am to 2pm.  

In the meantime, 15,200 vehicles crossed the bridge Sunday (26 June). 

Bangladesh Bridges Authority (BBA) Superintendent Engineer Abul Hossain said the tolls were accumulated from both entry points. 

Hundreds of vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge which opened for public use on Sunday morning, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated it.

Long queues of buses, trucks, cars, motorcycles, and ambulances were seen waiting in hundreds on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway till the gates of the bridge opened at 6am. 

People started thronging the Mawa point of the bridge yesterday night to cross the bridge at first chance.

However, the situation improved significantly as the day progressed and no tailbacks were reported from the two ends of the bridge since 12pm. 

Meanwhile, many people were seen breaking the rules imposed by the BBA for the security and protection of the Padma Bridge.

Authorities had earlier said people were not allowed to park their vehicles on the bridge to celebrate, take selfies or take a walk.

However, many crossed the bridge on foot, some got off their vehicles and motorcycles to take selfies and record videos while law enforcers tried to bring the situation under control.
 

Top News

Padma Bridge / toll collection

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aesthetically, these co-ords are wondrously unfussy, and transmit an air of sartorial confidence. Photo: Noor A Alam

The reign of oversized pantsuits

6h | Mode
Photo: TBS

A dream dreamt and then delivered

20h | Panorama
In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

1d | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

6m | Videos
'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

2h | Videos
Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

5
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion

6
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj