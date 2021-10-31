14.53 lakh tonnes of rice imported through Benapole in last 2 months

Bangladeshi traders imported 14.53 lakh tonnes of rice from India through Benapole port in the last two months till 30 October.

However, the timeframe allowed by the government for importing the staple expired Saturday.

Earlier on 25 August, the government allowed 400 traders to import 16.50 lakh tonnes of rice from the neighbouring country.

According to Benapole Customs sources, per tonne of coarse rice was imported at Tk31,394-Tk32,242  and fine rice at Tk36,060-Tk39,879. 

Of the imported rice, the coarse one is being sold at Tk40 per kilogram and the fine one at Tk52 per kg.

Meanwhile, some rice-laden trucks are still waiting to enter Benapole port even on Sunday.

Mamun Kabir Tarafder, deputy director at Benapole port, said as per the order issued by the food ministry the import of rice had been allowed till 30 October.

No more trucks carrying rice will be allowed to enter the port if there is no further direction from the ministry.

Rice Import / Benapole port

