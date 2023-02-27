14 Evaly customers get over Tk1.45 lakh refunded

Economy

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 03:34 pm

Related News

14 Evaly customers get over Tk1.45 lakh refunded

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 03:34 pm
Logo of Evaly. Picture: Collected
Logo of Evaly. Picture: Collected

Total 14 customers of the controversial e-commerce platform Evaly have been refunded over Tk1.45 lakh earlier stuck in the online payment gateway SSLCOMMERZ.

As per commerce ministry sources, Evaly refunded the amount on Saturday (25 February). 

Measures are in place so that customers get their money back – currently stuck in BKash, Nagad and SSLCOMMERZ – in phases, they added while seeking anonymity.

Some Tk25 core of Evaly customers' money is now stuck in different payment platforms including Nagad bKash and SSLCOMMERZ.

Besides, an amount not so significant is also stuck in other payment gateways, ministry sources said adding that there is a possibility of Tk1.5 crore, currently stuck in Nagad, getting refunded in the next few days.

Earlier last month, the government had asked local payment gateways to submit information about the funds stuck from Evaly's customers.

In November 2022, the central commerce ministry's e-commerce cell had asked Evaly to submit data within 11 December about the number of its customers and the amount of money stuck in the payment gateways.

But, the company failed to comply with the instruction, prompting the ministry to seek the info from the gateways. Evaly has more than 200,000 customers, it told the ministry.

So far, over seven million products against purchase orders have been delivered successfully, Evaly claimed in a document.

As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the volume of customers' stuck funds with 27 such online shopping platforms would be around Tk525 crore.

As many as 13 companies returned around Tk325 crore of the total blocked money to 37,333 customers until 3 January last, according to commerce ministry.

Evaly, however, resumed its operation on 28 October last year following an order of the High Court (HC). A new five-member board of directors was also formed to run the company.

The new board included the former chairman of Evaly Shamima Nasrin, Shamima's mother Farida Talukder Lily, and her sister's husband Md Mamunur Rashid.

The commerce ministry started refunding the money in January last year. Authorities concerned have taken multiple steps in the wake of various scandals by dubious e-commerce platforms.

Evaly founder and Managing Director Mohammad Rassel and his wife and Evaly Chairman Shahima Nasrin were arrested in 2021 following cases filed by customers.

Rassel is still in jail while his wife Shamima is currently out on bail and at the helm of the e-commerce platform.

Bangladesh / Top News / Corruption

Evaly / e-commerce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

8h | Panorama
Caption: A women weeps as she stands near rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey, 7 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Turkey earthquake: How are the true costs calculated?

7h | Panorama
Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

6h | Panorama
Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

6h | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

1d | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

1d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover