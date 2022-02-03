12kg LPG cylinder price hiked by Tk62

Economy

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 01:08 pm

By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The price of 12kg LPG cylinders has been increased by Tk62, effective from 6pm today.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Chairman Abdul Jalil announced the new prices at a press briefing on Thursday.

The new price of each 12kg cylinder is Tk1,240, at the retail level excluding the value added tax (VAT), which was Tk1,178 in January.

Meanwhile, the price of autogas for motor vehicles has also been increased to Tk57.81 per litre from the present price of Tk54.94 per litre, while the price of per kg centrally controlled (reticulated) LPG has increased from Tk94.94 to Tk100.10.

In January, the price of LPG was reduced by Tk50, while in December, the price was cut to Tk1,228 from Tk1,313 at the retail level after five months of consecutive hikes.

In July-November last year, the country saw a Tk471 rise in a 12kg cylinder provided by the private operator.

Saudi contract price of propane and butane has increased to $775 per tonne on average from the previous price of $740 and $710 per tonne, said BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil, during the announcement of new LPG prices.

Bangladesh's private LPG operators buy the bulk LPG on the basis of the Saudi contract price, he told reporters at the virtual briefing.

The other members of the BERC were present at the event.

The BERC for the first time fixed the retail-level LPG price on 12 April 2021 after holding a public hearing to comply with a High Court order. Since then the prices have been updated every month.

