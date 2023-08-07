12 organisations named for Bangabandhu Industrial Award 2022

Economy

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 07:39 pm

Related News

12 organisations named for Bangabandhu Industrial Award 2022

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 07:39 pm
12 organisations named for Bangabandhu Industrial Award 2022

The Ministry of Industries has selected 12 organisations in six categories to confer the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2022'.

The award aims to recognise the contributions of institutions in the industrial sector, create incentives and encourage creativity, the ministry said in a notification issued on Sunday (6 August).

In the large industries category, Runner Automobiles Ltd secured the first place, followed by Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Ltd and BSRM Steels Ltd.

Nita Company Ltd secured first position in medium-scale industries category, while Noman Terry Towel Mills Ltd ranked second.

Winners in the small-scale industries category are Hazrat Amanat Shah Spinning Mills Ltd in first position, Basumati Distribution Ltd in second, and Techno Media Ltd in third.

Green Genesis Engineering Ltd has been selected in the micro-industries category and Shamsunnahar Textile Mills in the cottage industries category.

In the hi-tech industries category, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd gained the first place and Super Star Electrical Accessories Ltd gained the second place.

Bangladesh

industrial / Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Japan is bringing in more foreigners than you think

10h | Panorama
Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A stubborn Imran Khan, opportunist opponents and a problematic military

12h | Panorama
Hand Crafted Tacos at BBQ Express. Photo: Shovy

Tacos of Dhaka: Tradition, fusion and innovation

13h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

3h | TBS SPORTS
How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

3h | TBS Food
Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

5h | TBS World
Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

16m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic