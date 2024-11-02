$12-15b laundered annually in last 15 years while cenbank overlooked: Iftekharuzzaman

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 06:25 pm

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman speaks at a seminar at the ERF Auditorium in Dhaka’s Paltan on 2 November 2024. Photo: Collected
The country lost $12-15 billion annually due to money laundering in the last 15 years while the Bangladesh Bank remained complicit by overlooking such activities, said Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), today (2 November).

"The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit [BFIU], which was formed to maintain transparency in the financial sector, was also used to facilitate the money laundering activities," said Iftekharuzzaman, who also heads the Anti-Corruption Reform Commission formed by the interim government last month.

There are significant challenges in recovering this massive amount of laundered money, he said while addressing a seminar titled "Odious Debt and Recovery of Bangladesh's Laundered Wealth", organised by the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) and Sombabonar Bangladesh at the ERF Auditorium in Dhaka.

Iftekharuzzaman said, "There is no denying that the Bangladesh Bank is primarily responsible for pushing the banking sector to the brink. The culture that has developed in these institutions cannot be changed overnight. There is no alternative but to fundamentally reform and overhaul these institutions."

 

