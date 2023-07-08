11 tonnes of onion arrive at Akhaura land port from India

Economy

TBS Report
08 July, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 08:28 pm

Related News

11 tonnes of onion arrive at Akhaura land port from India

TBS Report
08 July, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 08:28 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A consignment of 11 tonnes of onion arrived at Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria on Saturday from India.

A company called BDS Corporation imported the onion. The importer opened a Letter of Credit for importing 200 tonnes of onion from India.

"In the first shipment, 10 tonnes of onion arrived on 12 June. After almost a month, another 11 tonnes of onion arrived on Saturday in the second shipment," said Md Samaul Islam, superintendent of Akhaura land port.

The importing company will release the onion from the port on Sunday, said sources.

On behalf of the importer, C&F agent Adnan Trade International will handle the customs clearing of the onion.

Md Samaul Islam said the customs authority will charge a fixed rate of duty on imports, while the land port authority will collect various charges on it.

In June, onion prices reached alarming levels, reaching as high as Tk100 per kg in various kitchen markets in the capital, rendering it unaffordable for low-income people. Later, the government decided to allow the import of onions starting from 5 June in an effort to curb the steep rise in prices of this essential kitchen ingredient.

Top News

Onion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

6h | Features
Goats grazing in the now dried up river, where fish was once abundant. Photo: Masum Billah

Chandana: The death of a once mighty offshoot of Padma

12h | Panorama
With patients and their relatives crowding every single ward, there is hardly any place left — even on the floor — for new admissions. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dengue outbreak: Where we are failing

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Local IT companies expand their global footprint

Local IT companies expand their global footprint

35m | TBS Stories
US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

1h | TBS World
How to fight with fatigue?

How to fight with fatigue?

11h | TBS Stories
5 Tips to navigate the transition from education to work

5 Tips to navigate the transition from education to work

4h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

5
5 foods that fight high cholesterol
Health

5 foods that fight high cholesterol

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020