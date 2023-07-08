11 tonnes of onion arrive at Akhaura land port from India

A consignment of 11 tonnes of onion arrived at Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria on Saturday from India.

A company called BDS Corporation imported the onion. The importer opened a Letter of Credit for importing 200 tonnes of onion from India.

"In the first shipment, 10 tonnes of onion arrived on 12 June. After almost a month, another 11 tonnes of onion arrived on Saturday in the second shipment," said Md Samaul Islam, superintendent of Akhaura land port.

The importing company will release the onion from the port on Sunday, said sources.

On behalf of the importer, C&F agent Adnan Trade International will handle the customs clearing of the onion.

Md Samaul Islam said the customs authority will charge a fixed rate of duty on imports, while the land port authority will collect various charges on it.

In June, onion prices reached alarming levels, reaching as high as Tk100 per kg in various kitchen markets in the capital, rendering it unaffordable for low-income people. Later, the government decided to allow the import of onions starting from 5 June in an effort to curb the steep rise in prices of this essential kitchen ingredient.