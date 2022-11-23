10th SME fair begins Thurday

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 10:21 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M

The 10th National SME Fair-2022 begins today at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital to encourage and promote small and medium entrepreneurs.

The weeklong fair, organised by the SME Foundation under the Ministry of Industry, will continue till 3 December, said State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumdar, briefing the media about preparations for the fair on Tuesday. 

He called for reducing harassment in all areas to make business easier for the SME entrepreneurs.

SME Foundation Chairperson Masudur Rahman and Managing Director Mofizur Rahman were present at the press conference.

There will be 350 stalls at the fair in which some 130 companies from the fashion design sector will take part.

Besides, 45 companies from food-agricultural processing products, 38 companies of handicraft, 36 companies of leather goods sector, 35 companies of jute products, eight companies of ICT products and services, six companies of light engineering products, three companies of electrical and electronics sector,  and five companies of plastic products will participate in the fair.

Apart from the fair, five seminars will be organised on financing for SME entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurship, technology, ICT and cluster development.

In the last nine fairs, organised by the SME Foundation, about 2,000 small and medium entrepreneurs sold products worth about Tk33 crore and received orders worth more than Tk53 crore.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

