10 tonnes of onion arrive at Akhaura port from India

A consignment of 10 tonnes of onion arrived at Akhaura land port today from India.

"BDS Corporation opened a Letter of Credit for importing 200 tonnes of onion from India. In the first shipment, 10 tonnes of onion arrived today. The remaining onions will arrive in phases," said Md Atiqul Islam, assistant director of Akhaura land port.

The importing company will release the onion from the port on Tuesday, he said, adding that the import cost of the onion is $250 per tonne.

The government decided to allow the import of onions starting from 5 June in an effort to curb the steep rise in prices of this essential kitchen ingredient.

Initially, onions were being sold at Tk30-Tk35 per kg during the onion season, thanks to a good production. However, after the last Ramadan Eid, onion prices suddenly began to surge.

On 5 June, onion prices reached alarming levels, reaching as high as Tk100 per kg in various kitchen markets in the capital, rendering it unaffordable for low-income people. In some areas, prices even soared up to Tk105 per kg.

As the government resumed onion imports from India, prices have decreased in the market by around Tk35 per kilogram.