10 projects that will get highest allocation in next budget

Economy

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 09:02 pm

10 projects that will get highest allocation in next budget

The upcoming annual development programme (ADP) has designated Tk60,053 crore, approximately 23% of the total allocations, for the 10 projects in the fiscal year 2023-24, according to the Planning Commission.

Leading the allocation is the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, with Tk9,707 crore earmarked, followed closely by the Matarbari 2X600 megawatts ultra supercritical coal-fired power plant, which has been given Tk9,081 crore.

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant: The country's first nuclear power plant being constructed in Pabna secured the highest allocation of Tk9,707 crore.

Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Project: The under construction power plant in Cox's Bazar received the second highest allocation of Tk8,586 crore.

Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway: The project was allocated Tk5,870 crore. Once completed, the expressway will connect Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with Abdullahpur, Ashulia, Baipail and Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ) on the Nabinagar-Chandra highway.

Padma Bridge Rail Link: The 169km rail line from Dhaka to Jashore via the Padma Bridge gets Tk5,500 crore.

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Expansion: This project developing a third terminal was allocated Tk5,499 crore.

Physical Facilities Development (PFD): The government undertook this project to establish new infrastructure facilities aiming at providing essential health and population services. This project received an allocation of Tk4,696 crore.

Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line-1): The mass rapid transit system is aimed at alleviating the traffic congestion and mitigating air pollution in Dhaka. It was allocated Tk3,911 crore.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge Construction: This project for the country's biggest railway bridge received Tk3,778 crore.

Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line -6 ): This project secured the tenth highest allocation of Tk3,425 crore.

