10 life insurers at existential risk: Idra chairman  

Economy

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 10:55 pm

Related News

10 life insurers at existential risk: Idra chairman  

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 10:55 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

Around 10 life insurance companies are at risk and may face an existential crisis within the next two to four years due to bad investments made using funds collected from policyholders, said Mohammad Zainul Bari, chairman of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (Idra).

"They have squandered their clients' money and spent excessively on management by up to 200-300 times," he said on the occasion of the second founding anniversary of NRB Islamic Life Insurance Ltd at a city hotel on Saturday.

"Either these companies have deliberately made poor investments or embezzled the money under the guise of investments," he added.

Zainul Bari, however, did not provide the names of the companies in trouble. Some 35 life insurers operate in the country.

The companies are now unable to settle claims. They are paying policyholders from the new premiums they are collecting and adding more liability for the future, he said.

"We receive hundreds of applications every day from policyholders who have been denied insurance claims," the Idra chairman said, adding that these individuals have been subjected to months of harassment by the insurers. What is even more alarming is that some of the policyholders are resorting to filing cases.

He said that Idra is deeply concerned about this matter and has already summoned the high-risk insurance companies. "We have instructed them to prepare action plans, sell fixed assets if necessary to settle claims, and reduce expenses," he added.

But even after that, it is not possible to tell how many companies will come out of the precarious situation. The authorities are now exploring legal options, including revoking licences, he added.

Zainul Bari believes most life insurance companies are currently unable to settle their clients' claims. "They are not doing this wilfully. Rather, they lost their ability to settle the claims," he added.

He said the contribution of the insurance sector to GDP in 2021 was 0.5%, which has now decreased further. 

He said that last year, life insurance claims were settled to the tune of Tk9,559 crore which was proportionally 66%. Every year, companies fall behind in paying insurance claims. About 40% of people are not getting fair claims. This is an ominous sign for the future of the insurance sector.

About one crore people are connected with insurance in the country, and employment has been given to several lakh people. And new people-friendly and welfare-oriented insurance policies have played a significant role in this success.

According to official statistics, the gross premium amount of the life insurance sector stood at Tk11,399.51 crore at the end of 2022.

Top News

IDRA chairman / Life insurers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

13h | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

1d | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

3h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

5h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

7h | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

11h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work