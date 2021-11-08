Transport strike: 700 trucks waiting to be unloaded at Benapole

Commercial activities at Benapole land port have come to a standstill as 700 Indian trucks are waiting to be unloaded on the fourth day of the strike called by the Bangladesh Truck and Covered Van Owners Association in protest of rising fuel prices.

As the trucks have not been unloaded, traders are facing huge losses as well as the production of industries is being hampered. The government is losing revenue too.

Importers have to pay an additional fare of Tk2,000 daily per truck. Besides, around 8,000 trucks are stuck in Pettapole, said Aminul Haque, vice-president of the Benapole Import-Export Association.

Ohidul Islam, general secretary of the Benapole Port Handlink Workers Union, said the income of port workers are stopped due to the strike.

He hopes the strike will be called off soon.

Officer-in-Charge Raju Ahmed of Benapole Immigration Police said passenger traffic has increased again with the withdrawal of the bus strike.