Transport strike: 700 trucks waiting to be unloaded at Benapole

Trade

TBS report
08 November, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 10:41 pm

Transport strike: 700 trucks waiting to be unloaded at Benapole

As the trucks have not been unloaded, traders are facing huge losses as well as the production of industries is being hampered

TBS report
08 November, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 10:41 pm
Transport strike: 700 trucks waiting to be unloaded at Benapole

Commercial activities at Benapole land port have come to a standstill as 700 Indian trucks are waiting to be unloaded on the fourth day of the strike called by the Bangladesh Truck and Covered Van Owners Association in protest of rising fuel prices.

As the trucks have not been unloaded, traders are facing huge losses as well as the production of industries is being hampered. The government is losing revenue too.

Importers have to pay an additional fare of Tk2,000 daily per truck. Besides, around 8,000 trucks are stuck in Pettapole, said Aminul Haque, vice-president of the Benapole Import-Export Association.

Ohidul Islam, general secretary of the Benapole Port Handlink Workers Union, said the income of port workers are stopped due to the strike.

He hopes the strike will be called off soon.

Officer-in-Charge Raju Ahmed of Benapole Immigration Police said passenger traffic has increased again with the withdrawal of the bus strike.

Bangladesh / Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

8h | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

8h | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

1d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test