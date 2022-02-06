Trade through Benapole port resumes as Indian workers call off strike

Export-import activities between Bangladesh and India through the Benapole land resumed on Saturday after the indefinite strike called by Petrapole port workers of India was called off.

Goods vehicles from the neighbouring countries rolled out early yesterday (5 February) as trading through this port started after five days of strike, reports The Times of India.

The move comes after a meeting between the protesters and Hari Krishna Dwivedi, chief secretary of West Bengal, held on Wednesday.

Confirming the matter, Kamlesh Saini, manager, land port authority, Petrapole, said, "Trucks moved from 6am to 6pm. From the Indian side, 260 trucks entered Bangladesh and 150 trucks came from Bangladesh.

"An average of 400 trucks ferry goods to Bangladesh a day and 150-200 trucks from Bangladesh come to Petrapole."

The discontent started with BSF checking truck drivers' licences and papers at the Petrapole integrated check post.

In the past two months, around 100 drivers were caught with fake licences and two trucks with duplicate number plates. Operators sought six months to regularize their documents, but the BSF demanded it be completed within a month. This reportedly led to the strike.

The land port authority on Thursday issued a notice, allowing one month, during which BSF would not check documents but drivers entering Bangladesh would have to show their Aadhaar or voter card.