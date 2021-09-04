Indian train carrying 550 tonnes of goods arrives in Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 September, 2021, 08:35 am
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 08:42 am

A freight train from Bhopal railway division carrying 550-tonne consignment of items including cotton thread reached Bangladesh on 31 August.

India earned Rs29.06 lakh revenue from the freight movement, PTI reports quoting Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Bhopal Sourabh Bandopadhyay.

The Indian Railway official said a 500-litre capacity medical oxygen plant was commissioned in the railway division's hospital on Independence Day to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"An automatic coach washing plant, capable of cleaning a 24-coach train in just seven to eight minutes, was installed in Habibganj Coaching Depot," Sourabh said.
 

