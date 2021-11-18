Govt signs agreement with US-funded project to boost agro products trade

The commerce ministry signed an agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture funded Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project to improve trade processes for food and agricultural goods.

Commerce Ministry's WTO (World Trade Organization) Cell Director-General Md Hafizur Rahman and Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project Director Michael J Parr signed an MoU on behalf of their respective agencies, reads a ministry press statement on Thursday.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh attended the signing ceremony as its chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghosh thanked the US government for responding to Bangladesh's request to the WTO for assisting government agencies and the private sector to address challenges in trade facilitation.

The technical assistance offered by the US includes support for regulatory reform, laboratory testing service improvement and automation, increased transparency in trade information, and managing perishable food and agricultural goods.

The commerce secretary emphasised the effective implementation of project activities by counterpart agencies and expected the US-funded project would help Bangladesh accumulate strength to address any challenges after graduation from LDC status in 2026.

Scott Brandon, chief political and economic counsellor, US Embassy in Bangladesh, was also present at the signing ceremony among others.