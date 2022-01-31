Export-Import through Benapole land port suspended

Export-import activities between Bangladesh and India through the Benapole land port remained suspended since Monday morning due to an indefinite strike called by Petrapole port workers of India.

Karthik Chandra Chakraborty, general secretary of Indian Petrapole C&F Agent Staff Welfare Association, said the strike was called protesting various harassment by LP manager at Petrapole port.

"We are already in business trouble due to Covid-19 outbreak. In addition, the new LP manager is harassing traders by enforcing new rules at entry points,"he added.

He also said that no transport staff is allowed to enter ICP and port without a unique card.

However, the loading and unloading process at our port is going on at a normal pace, said Mamun Tarafdar, deputy director of Benapole port.