Ctg port inks deal with Thailand’s Ranong port to enhance maritime connectivity

Chattogram port of Bangladesh and Ranong port of Thailand on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance maritime connectivity and facilitate trade between the two friendly countries.

Md Zafar Alam, member (admin and planning) of the Chittagong Port Authority and Chamnan Chairith, RTN of the Port Authority of Thailand, inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a virtual platform on Monday, said a press release.

Top officials of the two countries were present at the event.

The foreign ministry's release said the move was a part of the vision of Bangladesh to enhance connectivity with its neighbouring countries.

"Under the agreement, both ports will be benefited through collaboration in port management, operations, bilateral communication, port connectivity, coastal shipping, port-related industry and investment promotion," it reads.