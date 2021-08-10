Ctg Customs to auction 76 lots of goods Thursday

Seventy-six lots of goods will be auctioned on August 12 (Thursday) at Chittagong Customs House (CCH) – the country's largest customs station.

The auction will be held simultaneously at the auction branch of CCH and the Dhaka VAT Commissioner's Office.

The CCH earlier had a similar auction of 62 lots of goods on 29 July.

Md Morshed Alam, manager of KM Corporation, the organiser of the auction, told TBS that onion, various types of fabrics, yarn, garments industry machines, oranges, plastic hangers and various other products, will be auctioned.

CCH sources said catalogues and tenders for the auctioned goods are being sold from the KM Corporation office at Majhirghat in Chattogram, the auction branch of CCH, and the office of the Joint Commissioner (Headquarters) of Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate in Kakrail of Dhaka.

Any person or organisation can participate in the auction. A pay order of 10% of the value of the product declared by the bidder has to be attached to the tender submission.

In order to participate in the auction, an organisation has to submit a copy of its updated trade license, VAT registration certificate and TIN certificate with the tender. In the case of individual bidders, a copy of their National Identity Card and updated TIN Certificate are required.

Al Amin, the deputy commissioner of the auction branch of CCH, said the auction is held every month to reduce the clutter of auction goods at the port.

Goods imported from different countries are not unloaded from the port by the importers for various reasons. Customs authorities also suspend the unloading of goods for various reasons, including smuggling, forgery, import of different goods in the declaration of import of one product, customs evasion, etc. As per the rules, a notice is issued to release these products within 30 days. If the goods are not unloaded, the customs house authorities put the goods up for auction.