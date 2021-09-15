Ctg customs to auction 100 lots of goods Thursday

Chattogram Custom House will put 100 lots of goods up for auction on Thursday.

The products up for auction include 10 sedans and microbuses of Japanese Toyota and Nissan brands.

The auction will be held simultaneously at the auction branch of the port city customs house and at the Dhaka VAT Commissionerate office.

Other products that are going to be auctioned are fabrics, plastic hangers, raw garment materials, washing chemicals, leather goods, ceramics, textile products, dragon fruits, leather belts, mineral water, capital machinery, tube lights, hand gloves, printer accessories, baby diapers, nuts, tiles etc.

Al Amin, deputy commissioner of the auction branch of Chattogram customs house, told The Business Standard (TBS) that auctions are held every month to reduce congestion at the port.

He went on to say that goods imported from different countries are not taken from the port for different reasons. Customs authorities sometimes confiscate and do not let goods out for various reasons involving smuggling, fraud, importing goods that do not match the stated bill of lading, tax evasion etc.

Then there are legitimate goods that may also be auctioned because their intended recipients do not take them from the port in time.

As per the rules, the authorities give notice to release these products within 30 days. If the goods are not unloaded within 15 days of giving the notice, the customs house authorities put the goods up for auction.

Mohammad Morshed, manager of Messrs KM Corporation, the auction house of the Chattogram customs house, said people have to submit their bids at the office of the Revenue Officer (Administration) of Chattogram Custom House, the Chattogram Deputy Commissioner and Joint Commissioner Office (Headquarters), and the Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate (Dhaka South) in order to participate in the auction.