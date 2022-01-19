Commerce ministry to honour 176 businesspeople Thursday

The ministry of commerce will award commercially important persons (CIP) cards to 176 businesspeople on Thursday for their commendable performance in the country's trade and export business in 2018.

Among them, 138 persons have been nominated by the commerce ministry for CIPs card for excellence in exporting goods and the remaining 38 persons nominated CIPs card for outstanding contribution in the trade sector of Bangladesh.

On the occasion, the ministry will organise the card awarding ceremony at a local hotel in the capital.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will award cards to CIPs as the chief guest while Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad will be present as the special guest.

Earlier, a special gazette notification was published on 7 December, 2021 announcing the names of the CIPs. The notification mentioned that the CIPs would enjoy some privileges from the government for the next one year period or before declaring the names of next year's CIPs.

Besides, CIPs can use VIP terminal-2 of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the ministry of foreign affairs will issue a letter of introduction to approve visa for travelling abroad. They will be able to use the cards as passes at the entry at the Bangladesh secretariat.

The CIP card holders will enjoy priority in seat reservation at government transports in air, road, rail and waterways and getting invitation at national events.

The exporters, who are nominated as CIPs, are Hasan Ahmed, managing director of Popular Jute Exchange Ltd, Sheikh Nasir Uddin, chairman of Akij Jute Mills Ltd, Md Fazlur Rahman, managing director of Rahman Jute Spinners Ltd, Mohammed Anisur Razzaque, chairman of Tropical Shoe Industries Group, Ziaur Rahman, managing director of Bay Footwear Ltd, Md Saiful Islam, managing director of Picard Bangladesh Ltd, Md Nazmul Hassan, managing director of Leatherex Footwear Ltd, Md Hedayetullah, managing director of FB Footwear Ltd, Zainal Abedin Majumder, managing director of Abedin Group, Iqbal Ahmed, managing director of Sea Mark Ltd, Shyamol Das, managing director of MU Sea Foods Ltd, Md Shahin Howlader , chairman of Crimson Rosella Seafood Ltd, SM Mizanur Rahman, managing director of Atlas Sea Foods Ltd, Md Mehedi Hassan, managing director of Bright Sea Foods Group, Md Taauhidur Rahman, managing director of Fresh Foods Ltd, Masud Parvez, managing director of Salam Sea Foods Group, Sharif Zahir, managing director of Ananta Apparels Ltd, Md Ismail Hossain, managing director of Sharmin Apparels, Inamul Haq Khan, managing director of Ananta Garments Ltd, Miran Ali, managing director of Tarashima Apparels, Ahsan Kabir Khan, managing director of Interfab Shirt Manufacturing Ltd, Tanvir Ahmed, director of Cosmopolitan Industries Ltd, Mustajirul Shovon Islam, managing director of Sparrow Apparels Ltd, Abul Kashem, deputy managing director of AKH Fashions Ltd, Md Ali Azim Khan, managing director of Shinest Apparels, Md Refayet Ullah Khan, director of Tusuka Trousers Ltd, Md Khasru Chowdhury, managing director of Nipa Fashion Wear Industry Ltd, Wasim Rahman, managing director of MBM Garments Ltd, Md Siddiqur Rahman, chairman of Bando Design Ltd, Mujibur Rahman, managing director of Smart Jeans Ltd, M Sazzad Alam, managing director of Raquef Apparels, Humayun Rashid, director of Energypac Fashions Ltd, AK Azad, managing director of Ha-Meem Group, Abdus Salam Murshedy, managing director of Envoy Group, Atiqul Islam, director of Islam Group, Lutfe Mawla Ayub, chairman of Rabab Fashion Group, Md Aziul Islam, managing director of Alif Group, Sejuti Daulah, director of Dird Garments Group, Syed Nurul Islam, chairman of Well Group, Mohammad Monsur, managing director of Monsur General Trading, Gobinda Chandra Saha, proprietor of Rajdhani Enterprises, Omar Farooque, proprietor of Alin Foods Trade, Harun Ar Rashid, proprietor of Harun Enterprise, Sheikh Abdul Kader, proprietor of Agriconcern, Md Rafiqul Islam Liton, proprietor of Liton World Link, Enamul Hassan Khan, chairman of Promi Agro Foods Ltd, Anjan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Food and Beverage Ltd, Abdul Motaleb, chairman of Kishwan Snacks Ltd, Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, managing director of Pran Diary Ltd, Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, managing director of Uniglory Cycle Industries Limited, Subrata Paul, proprietor of HR International, Samuel S Chowdhury , chairman of Square Pharmaceuticals Limited, Nazmul Ahsan, managing director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, Shafiqul Alam Selim, managing director of Karupannya Rangpur Ltd, Towhid Bin Abdus Salam, proprietor of Classical Handmade Products BD, Md Belal Hossain, chief executive officer of BD Creation, Bartha Geeti Baroi, director of Corr the Jute Works, Abu Alam Chowdhury, proprietor of Conexpo, Mohammad Abdullah Zaber, director of Zaber and Zubair Fabrics Ltd, Masood Dawood Akbani, managing director of ACS Textiles Ltd, Abdullah Mohammad Talha, director of Noman Terry Towel Mills Ltd, and Jashim Uddin, managing director of Bengal Group, among others.