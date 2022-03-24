Colombian envoy agrees to increase trade volume with Bangladesh to $100m

Trade

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 05:34 pm

Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

Colombian Ambassador to India (accredited to Bangladesh) Mariana Pacheco-Montes has agreed to work for increasing the volume of bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Colombia to $100 million by 2025 from $36 million presently.

The Colombian envoy made the promise during a meeting with Md Saiful Islam, president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), at the Gulshan office of the trade body on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Saiful thanked the Colombian government for its support to the United Nations on the Rohingya issue.

The ambassador said the refugee crisis was common in Colombia too as they also had over two million refugees from Venezuela. She ensured Colombia's continuous support for this cause.

Meanwhile, the MCCI president also requested a transfer of know-how, especially in the agricultural sector.

According to the press statement, Colombia is renowned for its premium class coffee, so a transfer of knowledge here could help Bangladesh produce similar coffee.

The ambassador, meanwhile, appreciated how Bangladesh and Colombia had grown during the last few years.

She said Colombia could carry out value addition in Bangladesh for their fashion industry items. These goods could eventually find export markets covered by Colombia's free trade agreements. She also promised to arrange a business mission from Colombia to visit Bangladesh, especially from the fashion sector.

