CCCI President calls for increasing Canadian investment in Bangladesh

Stating Canada as one of the top trading partners of Bangladesh, President of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) Mahbubul Alam called for increasing Canadian investment.

Mahbubul Alam made the call during a meeting with Angela Dark, Counselor (Commercial Affairs) of the Canadian High Commission in Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon at the chamber's office at World Trade Centre in Chattogram.

At that time, Mahbubul Alam emphasised on establishing links between the concerned traders of both the countries to make the import-export trade more economical and expressed his interest to work together with the Canada Chamber of Commerce in this regard.

Mahbubul Alam further said that Bangladesh will attract about 15 billion US dollars in foreign investment through the Mirsarai Economic Zone.

Counsellor Angela Dark said that Bangladesh's economy is growing very fast and Canadian companies are more interested in setting up industries in Bangladesh than other Asian countries.

Angela said, "Therefore, it is very important to establish communication between the concerned."

Angela emphasised on diversification of goods to increase imports and exports of both countries.

Pointing out existing trade problems in Bangladesh, she said that both the countries would benefit by taking advantage of the possibilities by resolving them through discussions at the forthcoming Joint Working Group meeting.

