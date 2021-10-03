Brazil keen to start direct shipping line with Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 09:42 pm

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Brazilian ambassador to Bangladesh Joao Tabazara de Oliveira Junior said his country is keen to start direct export-import activities with Bangladesh.

While addressing a view-exchange meeting with leaders of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) on Saturday night, the Brazilian envoy said, "About 500 years ago, Bangladesh had direct shipping line with the Port of Rio de Janeiro. There is still a lot of potential for expanding bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Brazil."

Stressing the need for taking up effective steps for the exchange of information and improving relations between the business communities of the two countries, he also sought cooperation from the CCCI in this regard.

CCCI President Mahbubul Alam said, "At present, many Bangladeshi products, including pharmaceuticals and readymade garments, have huge potential in the Brazilian market. But due to the lack of a direct business channel, it is not possible to export to Brazil."

Both countries would benefit greatly from the import-export trade by setting up direct business channels, he observed.

Mahbubul Alam hoped for the desired progress in the field of bilateral economic relations, including Brazilian investment in the economic zones in Bangladesh, in the coming days.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Sandra Esteves de Andrade, wife of the Brazilian ambassador, Syed Mostafizur Rahman¸ managing director of Novo Group, and Lieutenant Colonel Md Taufiqul Islam, CEO of Bhatiari Golf Club.  

Comments

