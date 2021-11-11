Bangladesh participated at CIIE

The China International Import Expo (CIIE), the first national-level import-themed professional trade fair in the world, was successfully held with the participation of Bangladesh.

Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the opening ceremony via video conference.

From 5 November to 10 November, this mega event was jointly hosted by the Chinese commerce ministry and Shanghai municipal government, organised by the China International Import Expo Bureau National Exhibition and Convention Centre (Shanghai) Company Limited, held at the National Conference and Exhibition Centre in Shanghai.

At the invitation of the Chinese government, Bangladesh Ambassador to China Mahbub Uz Zaman, Commercial Counsellor Mohammad Monsour Uddin was present at the inauguration ceremony. They also visited various stalls including Bangladeshi stalls at the Expo.

Bangladeshi companies participated in the expo both online and offline to promote domestic products in the Chinese market. Bengal Herbal Garden Limited, Ikra Footwear Industry Limited, and Dada Bangla Limited participated had stalls at the Expo.

Concerns over the coronavirus epidemic have led to both online and in-person exhibitions this year. The participants also presented the fair to the world in various ways including live streaming. Online technology has made the fair more special.

The 4th China International Import Fair, featuring a wide range of industries, has attracted 3,000 industrial companies from 128 countries and regions. Three international organisations and 57 countries from five continents, especially those involved with the Belt and Road Initiative, are participating in the online country exhibition.

The exhibition included food and agricultural products, automobiles, intelligent industry and information technology, consumer goods, medical equipment, healthcare products, and service trade exhibition areas. As the world's first national-level import fair, it has become a platform for international purchasing, investment, cultural communication, and open cooperation.