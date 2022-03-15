Bangladesh eyes manpower export to Romania

Establishing a diplomatic mission of Romania in Dhaka will foster bilateral trade and investment as well as export of skilled manpower from Bangladesh to Romania, said business leaders at a dialogue on Tuesday.

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) organised the event on "Exploring Trade and Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and Romania" in the capital on Tuesday.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh was present as chief guest while Mayor Robert-Sorin Negoita was present as special guest at the function.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman presided over the programme.

Rizwan Rahman said the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Romania hovers around $49.97 million of which Bangladesh imports only $27.39 million.

Bilateral Investment Treaties, signed in 1987, can be implemented to allow Romanian investors to invest in our rewarding and competitive economic zones in the aforesaid sectors including the automobile sector, he said.

He requested Romanian businessmen to source furniture, plastic, pharmaceutical, ship, jute, leather products and RMG goods from Bangladesh at a relatively competitive price.

To steer all potential economic cooperation, he later urged the Romanian government to resume its diplomatic mission in Dhaka.

While addressing the event, Mayor Robert-Sorin Negoita urged for a reciprocal relationship with the business community of both the countries.

Romania can be the gateway to Europe for Bangladesh, and to avail this opportunity investing in Romania will boost Bangladesh's export to Europe, he said.

Mentioning that textiles products of Bangladesh have a good opportunity in Romania, he said the Romanian textile sector needs a skilled workforce that Bangladesh can offer.

Urging the Romanian government to establish their diplomatic mission in Dhaka, DSCC Mayor Taposh said it will promote bilateral trade relations to a new height.

He expressed hope for an intense trade relationship between Bangladesh and Romania.

But for that interchanging visit of the business community is more important. Both-way tourism can be a game changer in terms of bilateral trade relations, he said.

Mentioning that Bangladesh has the world's best skilled construction workers, the DSCC mayor urged Romanian entrepreneurs to hire skilled workers from here.

Taposh also said the DSCC is keen to set up a desk for trade license renewal at the DCCI office.

